First-period meltdown leads to fifth straight loss for Blackhawks

WASHINGTON — For three minutes and 28 seconds Wednesday night, the Blackhawks were truly awful. A failed clear by Duncan Keith led to a Nicklas Backstrom goal. Anton Forsberg let in a brutally soft goal by Tom Wilson from the boards. Then nobody picked up the greatest goal-scorer of his generation trailing a Wilson breakaway, and Alex Ovechkin cashed in the rebound.

Three-zip, just like that.

But here’s the thing about the Hawks’ 6-2 loss to the Capitals — their fifth straight loss, and their seventh straight loss in Washington. For most of the other 56 minutes or so, the Hawks were the better team. They had six of the first seven shots of the game. They had 15 of the first 16 shots in the second period. When J-F Berube came in to relieve Forsberg after the three-goal flurry, he didn’t face a second shot until more than 18 minutes had passed. That’s utter dominance.

That’s part of what has made the Hawks’ losing skid — their longest in the regular season since a nine-game debacle during the 2011-12 season — so frustrating. They haven’t played poorly during it. In fact, they’ve looked quite good for significant stretches. A power-play goal here or there and maybe those two overtime losses become regulation wins. One more save in a crucial moment and maybe this is just a mediocre .500 stretch of hockey, not the kick in the teeth it’s turned out to be.

Dmitry Orlov (left) battles Jonathan Toews and Ryan Hartman for the puck Wednesday night. (Getty Images)

That’s not to excuse the stretch as some fluke, a series of bad breaks simply to be written off as the breaks of a quirky sport. After all, they have just 10 measly goals in the five games. Keith needs to make a better effort to get the puck out of the zone on Backstrom’s goal. Forsberg, who has been so steady in relief of the injured Corey Crawford, absolutely has to make that save on Wilson’s seemingly harmless sharp-angle shot from the the corner. And the Hawks simply can’t let Ovechkin be the only player near a juicy rebound.

And while the shot charts were pretty for the Hawks in the second period, they still squandered two power plays in that stanza. And they still gave up a Brett Connolly power-play goal immediately after both Artem Anisimov and Nick Schmaltz made half-hearted clearing attempts.

They still allowed Wilson, not exactly known for his offensive prowess, to post his first four-point game (he had a previous high of three in his last meeting against the Hawks). They still failed to come up with the big momentum-turning goal for the fifth straight game. And they still find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, just one game over. 500, a discomfiting and unfamiliar position for a team that has coasted into the playoffs for nearly a decade.

Joel Quenneville drastically changed his lineup entering the game, putting Ryan Hartman and John Hayden on Jonathan Toews’ line, moving Nick Schmaltz back to center and demoting the struggling (that’s putting it mildly) Patrick Sharp and Richard Panik to the fourth line.

“We didn’t score meaningful goals in the last three or four games with the games on the line,” Quenneville said. “I think we can still be better with the puck and we can have balance in all the lines, some purpose without the puck, as well.”

It all lasted about a period and a half, as Quenneville started tinkering as the Hawks chased the lead.

Evgeny Kuznetsov beat Berube midway through the third period to make it 5-1, giving Ovechkin three assists to go with his goal. Jonathan Toews scored on a breakaway at 16:18. But by that point, both teams were merely playing out the string in a blowout, the latest frustrating loss in a season that’s been all too full of them.

