Five NFL players protest before early games today

Football 11/19/2017, 12:44pm
Associated Press

Five NFL players protested during the national anthems before early games.

The Dolphins’ Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas and Michael Thomas took a knee before their game against Tampa Bay.

Giants defensive lineman Olivier Vernon took a knee, as he has done most of the season. The opposing Chiefs stood scattered on their sideline, though cornerback Marcus Peters remained in the tunnel until it was over.

Peters protested during the anthem earlier this season, but the last couples games he has stayed in the locker room to keep out of the spotlight.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10), free safety Michael Thomas (31) and tight end Julius Thomas (89), kneel during the National Anthem behind their teammates before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

