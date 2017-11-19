Five NFL players protest before early games today

Five NFL players protested during the national anthems before early games.

The Dolphins’ Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas and Michael Thomas took a knee before their game against Tampa Bay.

Giants defensive lineman Olivier Vernon took a knee, as he has done most of the season. The opposing Chiefs stood scattered on their sideline, though cornerback Marcus Peters remained in the tunnel until it was over.

Peters protested during the anthem earlier this season, but the last couples games he has stayed in the locker room to keep out of the spotlight.