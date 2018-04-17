Former Blackhawk Richard Panik arrested in Arizona for trespassing: reports

A former Blackhawks right-winger was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, for trespassing after reportedly refusing to leave a nightclub earlier this month, according to multiple reports.

Richard Panik was arrested after he allegedly refused to leave the entrance of Bevvy, a champagne bar and cocktail lounge in Scottsdale, on April 8, according to ABC 15 Arizona.

Panik appeared intoxicated at the time of his arrest, according to the report, and was booked into Scottsdale City Jity for criminal trespass. He was later released with a criminal citation.

The Coyotes, who acquired Panik from the Blackhawks earlier this year, released a statement regarding Panik’s arrest to local media saying that the organization has been made aware of the incident and had “no further comment” while they gather information on the situation.

Panik, 27, played 37 games with the Blackhawks during the 2017-18 season before being traded to the Coyotes in January. He played 35 games with Arizona, scoring eight goals and tallying 11 assists.