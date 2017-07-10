Is this the year Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez gets manager job?

WASHINGTON – Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez doesn’t know why he hasn’t been hired as a manager by now, but he knows one thing.

“I am ready,” he said.

Joe Maddon’s bench coach since their days together in Tampa Bay, Martinez has interviewed for five openings in recent years, with the Indians, Blue Jays, Nationals, Astros and, most recently, the Dodgers.

None last year. And none of the three teams with current openings – Mets, Phillies and Tigers – have contacted the Cubs for permission to contact Martinez. But with the Cubs in the playoffs that could be a matter of waiting, as a courtesy, until the team is done.

Dave Martinez, right, and Joe Maddon

“It’s baffling to me a bit why that doesn’t occur more often. He’s been around a lot of winning teams here,” Maddon said. “I don’t quite understand it. Believe me, I see all the names [of rumored candidates], and there’s a lot of good names. I like a lot of these dudes. But I’m telling you, to not include his name with these people just baffles me.”

Martinez, an original Cub who played 16 years as a big-league outfielder, said he thinks the Cubs’ run of playoff appearances – including last year’s historic championship – should help his chances this time around.

He also is well aware of baseball’s lack of diversity among managers, with only three non-white managers in the majors. But he said he doesn’t believe he’s been the victim of any hiring bias – or that diversity efforts should give him any extra consideration.

“I truly believe that you’re hired on merit,” he said, noting the interviews he’s had. “I know I the near, near future there’s a lot of Latin Americans that have the opportunity to manage, and I know the doors will open up.”

Meanwhile, he said his only focus is on these playoffs – while Maddon continues to shake his head at the lack of attention his bench coach seems to be getting.

“Him as a player, that’s what drew me to him in the beginning with the Rays,” Maddon said. “He was such a heady, aggressive, gritty kind of a player. He’s bilingual. He’s not afraid to have tough conversations that people in that position might shy away from. All that matters.”

Said Martinez: “I feel like I’ve been around one of the best managers in baseball for many years, and I’ve learned a lot. I do believe I’m ready to manage.”

