Its early, but … acclaimed draft another good sign for Bears, GM Ryan Pace

The Bears have a lot to prove on the field, but in the court of public opinion, general manager Ryan Pace — the lowest rated established GM in the NFL by NFL.com — seemed to have turned a corner over the weekend.

Day-after draft grades are the ultimate “for entertainment purposes only” endeavor. No draft can be accurately graded for two or three years or more. But in the context of the Bears’ futility in the post-Lovie Smith era, the almost universal day-after acclaim for Pace’s 2018 draft is in itself a step forward for a team that has been so easy to bash — and deservedly so — in recent seasons.

Analysts love the Bears draft. A year after the Bears’ draft was panned even after they took the highest-rated quarterback on a lot of NFL draft boards, they are getting high marks for drafting Georgia linebacker Roquan Smth (“the draft’s best linebacker”), Iowa center James Daniels (“maybe the draft’s best center”), Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller (“the draft’s most underrated receiver”), Western Kentucky linebacker Joel “Iggy” Iyiegbuniwe (“a hybrid defender who will make an impact on special teams”), Delaware defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (“an athletic big man that will fit in the rotation right away”), Utah edge rusher Kylie Fitts (“can be a beast of a situational pass rusher”) and Georgia wide receiver Javon Wims (“can win downfield for Mitchell Trubisky”).

The same critics who gave Pace all Cs and Ds after drafting Trubisky last year gave him all As and Bs this year: NFL.com (A), Sports Illustrated’s Peter King (A), USA Today (A), the New York Post (A), the Sporting News (B+), ESPN’s Mel Kiper (B+) and the Washington Post (B).

Who knows how it will turn out — and history shows that they can all be wrong. But by any measurement, this draft looks like progress for Pace. Even drafting Trubisky last year was tainted by awkwardness — trading up when he might not have had to; Mike Glennon’s obvious discomfort at the Bears’ draft-night gala; John Fox being out of the loop on the whole thing. But this year, even Pace seemed willing to acknowledge that he’s better at this now than he was as a rookie GM in 2015.

“I think you learn from all these experiences,” Pace said. “I feel like you’re always getting better. I’m always improving. Our scouts are always improving. And I think the longer we’re together as a personnel department, the more feel I have for everybody.”

Pace has been an easy target. Last week, he was the lowest-rated established GM in the NFL by NFL.com‘s Gregg Rosenthal. In the aftermath of a 5-11 season he was criticized for pushing the reset button in firing John Fox and getting a contract extension.

It’s hard to quarrel with the rating, considering Pace’s Bears teams have won 14 games in his three seasons. But the notion that Pace is starting over is off the mark. When Pace was hired in 2015, he inherited the 30th ranked defense in the NFL in points allowed and an offense that was 23rd — even with Jay Cutler, Matt Forte, Brandon Marshall, Alshon Jeffery and Martellus Bennett.

After tearing all that down, Pace now has the ninth-ranked defense in the NFL, a franchise quarterback in place and a head coach who presumably is better equipped to make the most of him. No doubt the bar is low. (And if Matt Nagy has no better luck with injuries he likely will suffer the same fate as John Fox.) But that’s still progress. And the draft was another indication that after years of post-Lovie dysfunction, the Bears’ arrow finally is pointing up.