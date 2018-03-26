Jalen Rose’s 100-year-old grandmother to Loyola’s Sister Jean: ‘It’s over’

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt celebrates with the Loyola Ramblers after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats during the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 24, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt threw her hands up in excitement after the final buzzer Saturday against Kansas State in Atlanta, Georgia. Loyola’s men’s basketball team was going to the Final Four for the first time since 1963.

Sister Jean didn’t doubt Loyola would make it to the Final Four especially after the Ramblers defeated Nevada a few days before.

Before Saturday’s tip-off against the Wildcats, the 98-year-old basketball-loving nun had a member of Loyola’s Athletic Department cancel her dentist appointment that was scheduled for the following Saturday. She clearly was already planning her trip to San Antonio for the Final Four.

It seems the nation can’t get enough of Sister Jean, Loyola’s fairy godmother in the Ramblers’ Cinderella story. She’s captivated the nation with her positive attitude and passion for Loyola. Within two days of being on the market, Sister Jean became the best-selling bobblehead in Bobblehead Hall of Fame history, selling more than 5,000 units.

But former Bulls guard and Michigan star Jalen Rose’s grandma isn’t buying into the hype surrounding Loyola and Sister Jean.

Rose shared a video on Instagram Monday of his 100-year-old grandmother, Mary Belle Hicks calling out Sister Jean.

“Sister Jean, it’s been a good ride,” Hicks said. “But it’s over Saturday.”

Rose spent part of three of his 13 NBA seasons with the Bulls. He played three years in college for the Wolverines before he was selected 13th overall in the 1994 NBA Draft.

Loyola is the fourth 11th-seeded team to ever make it to the Final Four. The Ramblers will take on third-seeded Michigan at 5:09 p.m. Saturday.

