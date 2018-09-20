Keeping cool in big moments making difference for White Sox’ Lopez

CLEVELAND – Reynaldo Lopez says he has a handle on his engine that would run too hot in big moments, which is good thing with the Cubs coming to Guaranteed Rate Field for three games starting Friday.

The White Sox’ 24-year-old right-hander faces the Cubs for the first time Friday, and close to a full house is expected.

“I know there is going to be a big crowd, the ballpark might be sold out,’’ he said through translator Billy Russo. “And that makes it fun because you can feel the energy.’’

Lopez (6-9, 4.05 ERA) is 2-0 with an 0.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 innings over his last four starts. Over his last 10 outings, he’s 2-1 with a 3.88 ERA. He said the biggest thing in his recent good run is dealing with surges of energy running through his veins and not “putting added pressure” on himself and reaching back for extra in two-strike counts.

Reynaldo Lopez pitches against the Yankees on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

“Even when I was pitching well, there were times when I would get overexcited when I’d get two strikes on a hitter,’’ he said. “I would be super hyped and I’d try to finish off a batter and it would backfire on me. Now it’s just, keep it simple, execute every pitch and be in control of the whole game when I’m on the mound. Maintain the same level of intensity. That has been the big key.’’

The Sox won one of three games against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, and manager Rick Renteria tweaked his rotation to have Carlos Rodon, their ERA leader among starters, pitch in the series Sunday.

The intensity figures to be running higher than usual with a big crowd of fans from both sides of town.

“What we need to do is play good baseball,” said Renteria, who managed the Cubs in 2014. “If we play good baseball we have a chance. And if we don’t we won’t.’’

The Sox are trying to avoid 100 losses and the Cubs are in first place in the NL Central, trying to hold off the Brewers with a week and a half to go.

The Sox know they can be a spoiler.

“I see them like any other team,’’ Lopez said. “As you pitcher you have to. For me it’s just another game to perform my best.’’

Abreu doubtful

An infection on his right thigh will likely keep Jose Abreu out of the lineup against the Cubs, Renteria said. Abreu spent a night in a Cleveland hospital, watched a game at the team hotel and was at the ballpark for the series finael, although walking with a slight limp. Abreu is taking antibiotics for the infection, which stemmed from a hair follicle.

“We’re trying to make sure he stays away from irritating it and keeping it sanitary,” Renteria said.

*Outfielder Nicky Delmonico was still dealing with a stiff neck, Renteria said, and Welington Castillo is nursing a sore left elbow. Both are day to day.

Tickets

Scattered seats were available for Saturday and Sunday games against the Cubs, with sellouts expected on those days. As of Thursday afternoon, few thousand seats remained for Friday.