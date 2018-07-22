Matt Nagy’s Bears entrance evokes memories of Trestman: will it end differently?

BOURBONNAIS — It took just one practice for the chants from Bears fans to start.

“Nag-y. Nag-y. Nag-y.”

It’s no surprise that Matt Nagy is a big hit through three practices of Bears training camp. He’s a 21st-century offensive guy hired to fix an offense that finished 30th in yards and 29th in points last season. He’s a highly endorsed former quarterbacks coach who seems like the right guy to develop Mitch Trubisky. And let’s face it: as the head coach of a team that has won 14 games in the past three seasons, just not being John Fox makes him the most popular guy in town.

“It’s all love right now,” Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy said. “We’re lovin’ it. Everybody’s lovin’ it. The vibe is good right now. The vibe is up. That’s what you want, man. … Nagy’s just down-to-earth. He’s just hangin’ out. But he’s coaching and disciplined at the same time. And we’re having fun — nothing better than that.”

Marc Trestman's up-tempo pace at Bears training camp in 2013 was a big hit. But after a fast start, the Trestman era regrettably ended in turmoil. | Jessica Koscielniak / Chicago Sun-Times

Even with rotten weather to start camp — rainy, windy, dreary conditions all three days so far — Nagy’s impact has been felt. And much of the good feeling is founded in having an offensive-minded head coach calling the shots.

“We’ve been feeling it as a team,” right tackle Bobby Massie said with a smile. “I mean, Foxy was a great head coach, but Nagy — he was an offensive coordinator … you can see the difference.”

“He’s just a swag coach,” running back Tarik Cohen said. “He’s a player’s coach and he’s like a teammate, really. He’s just a cool guy.”

History tells us to pump the breaks a bit. There was a similar buzz — arguably a greater one — at Marc Trestman’s first training camp with the Bears in 2013. He was an even greater breath of fresh air — an offensive-minded head coach with Super Bowl credentials following Lovie Smith, Dick Jauron and Dave Wannstedt. A quarterback whisperer to max out Jay Cutler.

Hard to believe it’s been five years since Trestman was almost a revelation in his first training camp as the Bears head coach. He literally stepped up the pace of practices with his enthusiasm — running around as the offense moved the ball, his piercing two-fingers-in-the-mouth whistle marking the end of a period and the beginning of the next. And barking encouragement and admonishment along the way.

“It’s not a symposium. Get the play going.”

“It’s not a fall-on-the-ground drill. It’s a catch-and-run drill.”

“You’ve got juice, you’ve got to use it. You’ve got to use your speed on every play.”

The Trestman era ended in disaster, but let’s not forget it was a hit at the start. Players were driven and focused. The Bears started 3-0; they beat the Steelers 40-23 at Heinz Field; They had one false-start penalty in their first eight games; Cutler’s passer rating until he was hurt in Week 7 was a career-high 95.2.; The Bears beat the Packers at Lambeau with Cutler (and Aaron Rodgers) out.

It all deteriorated rapidly from there as injuries mounted, the Bears’ once-vaunted defense fell apart and Trestman’s message seemed to lose it’s impact. Veteran players eventually ran all over Trestman, into the following season and he was done.

Will the Nagy message have better staying power? We still don’t know how good he’ll be on Sundays. Or how he’ll respond to adversity. Or how lucky he’ll be. But he has one huge factor on his side: where Trestman inherited a defense on the decline — from third in points allowed in 2012 to tied for 30th in 2013 — Nagy inherits one that appears on the rise after finishing ninth in points allowed in 2017.

And Nagy knows the messages that are resonating so well right now are going to have to survive the inevitable rough spots ahead.

“Yeah, that’s the challenge,” he said. “I can earn enough respect from them now when things are easy [but] how’s it going to go when things are hard? I’ve been challenging myself every day to get better at understanding how that process is gong to work. But you’re trying to do that through your players and coaches as well. We’re preparing them for adversity. And as long as you do that, you can try to handle those storms that come.

“Things are rosy right now. [But] it’s not always going to be that way. There’s gonna be some roadblocks and peaks and valleys. I’ll continue to go back to [the philosophy that] when you surround yourself with good people at the core and people that are better than you, then typically in those areas, you rise to the top. And it’s not always right away, but you learn through that process.

“Our guys are understanding that. So we’re prepping ‘em and it’s fun right now. But there’s gonna be challenging times ahead and how are we going to respond to that.”

