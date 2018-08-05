Mike Scioscia to step down as Angels manager at end of 2018 season: report

Longtime Angels manager Mike Scioscia is expected to step down from his position with the club at the conclusion of the 2018 season, reports The Athletic. He’s served the same role in the team’s dugout since 1999, the longest tenure for a manager with one team since Bobby Cox’s 21-year run with the Braves.

Scioscia, who turns 60 in late November, has only a few months remaining on the 10-year, $50 million contract he signed back in 2008. Rather than pursue a new deal and stay with the Angels, he’s entering the offseason prepared to step away from a job he’s filled for nearly two decades.

The Angels have had a lot of success under Scioscia, including six division titles and a World Series victory in 2002. However, they haven’t reached the playoffs since 2014 or won a playoff series since 2009 despite having outfielder Mike Trout, who has been the best player in baseball since making his debut in 2012.

The addition of two-way star Shohei Ohtani was part of an active offseason to try to get the Angels back to contention this year, but they’re 15.5 games behind the Astros with a 55-57 record.

It’s unclear now whether Scioscia would want to pursue opportunities elsewhere in baseball or take time away from the sport. Given his success and reputation, he could likely find another gig elsewhere without much trouble.

The report says that former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus and former A’s third baseman Eric Chávez are among the candidates who could replace Scioscia. Ausmus and Chavez currently work with the Angels as special assistants to general manager Billy Eppler.