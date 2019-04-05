Brewers rock Crew-killer Jose Quintana, send Cubs to sixth straight loss

MILWAUKEE – Contrary to popular social media opinion and sports-talk math, the Brewers are not in position to eliminate the Cubs from National League Central contention during their weekend series at Miller Park.

Not even after pouncing on longtime Brewers killer Jose Quintana for eight runs in three innings on the way to a 13-10 victory over the Cubs in the series opener – sending the Cubs to their sixth consecutive loss.

The Cubs have yet to play a home game this season, and they’re already 5½ games back of first place for the first time since the middle of July 2017 – when team president Theo Epstein admittedly was on the verge of selling off players at the trade deadline.

How bad is the early part of this season going for the Cubs?

Tough night for Cubs starter Jose Quintana Friday.

Quintana had a 1.62 career ERA against the Brewers, and he was 4-1 with a 1.55 ERA in six career starts at Miller Park before Milwaukee pounded him for eight hits, including three home runs during a 76-pitch start (33 in the first inning alone)

It’s the Cubs first six-game skid since their winless west coast trip at the end of May 2017 – with two games to play in Milwaukee before Monday’s home opener.

“You’re going to have lulls through the season. I’m just kind of hoping this is our time when we go through that and then come out of it,” said right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who makes his second start of the year Sunday.

“We know it’s going to be a grind all year in our division so every single game is going to matter,” he said. “We saw it last year when it came down to the end. Even these games right now, every game means so much.”

Hendricks said before the game he felt the answer to some of the discordant baseball – including sizable struggling by the bullpen – rested with a starting rotation that has just two quality starts (both by Jon Lester).

“We see exactly the kind of baseball we’re playing right now. It’s not conducive to winning games,” Hendricks said. “As a [starting] staff, we need to take it a little bit upon ourselves to set the tone a little better, be more aggressive, get after guys, make them beat us.”

Stuck with more heavy lifting Friday, the beleaguered bullpen continued to struggle against the surging Brewers, with Carl Edwards Jr. giving up a two-run homer in the fifth and previously unscathed Brandon Kintzler giving up a three-run shot in the seventh.

For all the early Cub angst that played out against the feel-good vibe in the home dugout, Brewers manager Craig Counsell kept any smiles to himself.

“Nothing changes from our perspective,” he said. “That’s a really good team that’s in our division that we know is going to be there at the end. It’s the first of many meetings.

“We’re still at the beginning. We still have quite a ways to go.”

For better or worse, depending on the uniform you wear and the direction you’re headed.

For historical perspective, the last time the Cubs were as far as 6 ½ games out of first, was Sept. 30, 2015. The last time they lost seven in a row: 2014, when they finished last in the division.

It may be early, but the hill to climb is starting to get high.

“We can’t look at it that way,” Hendricks said. “Just as a whole we have to attack every single day, because we saw what it did to us last year at the end, by not doing that.”