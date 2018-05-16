PODCAST: NBA Draft Lottery reaction with Bulls reporter Joe Cowley

This week’s The Two Ricks: Unfiltered turns to the basketball world with Bulls beat writer Joe Cowley joining the show to discuss the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery results and what they mean for the franchise. The struggles of Yu Darvish and the Supreme Court’s sports gambling decision are also discussed at the beginning of the episode.

How upset should the Bulls be about falling to No. 7? Does that mean the tanking effort was a failure? Who should they target?

Cowley brings a ton of insight on the nature of the draft, the challenges of identifying star prospects and the balancing act of trying to win versus tanking to land a better draft pick. The Bulls’ plan may not have gone perfectly over the past year, but to Cowley, it’s difficult to blame the team for its handling of the situation.

Hear all of that in a new episode of The Two Ricks: Unfiltered, produced by Sun-Times Media Productions.

