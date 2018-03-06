Every automatic bid to the 2018 NCAA Tournament

Michigan returns to the Big Dance after winning the Big Ten Tournament in New York. | Julie Jacobson/AP Photo

The full bracket for the 2018 NCAA Tournament will be unveiled by the selection committee Sunday, but 32 teams will already their spots clinched by then through conference tournaments. The champion in each of those events earns an automatic bid to March Madness, so nearly half of field will already know it’s in.

Loyola-Chicago won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament last week to earn its first trip to the NCAAs since 1985, when the team reached the Sweet Sixteen. The top-seeded Ramblers crushed third-seeded Illinois State, 65-49, in the title game to book their spot, and enter the tournament with a 28-5 record on the season.

It’s the first time that a Chicago-based team has reached the NCAA Tournament since DePaul in 2004.

Other teams that won automatic bids include Michigan, which became the first Big Ten team to win back-to-back conference tournaments since Ohio State in 2010-11.

The Wolverines enter the NCAA Tournament with a 28-7 overall record after winning the title at Madison Square Garden. Junior forward Moritz Wagner earned tournament MVP honors after recording 17 points in 17 minutes as part of Michigan’s championship victory over Purdue. The team also knocked off Michigan State in the semifinals en route to the championship.

2018 NCAA Tournament automatic bids

Atlantic Sun Conference: Lipscomb

Big South: Radford

Big Ten: Michigan

MAAC: Iona

Missouri Valley Conference: Loyola-Chicago

Ohio Valley: Murray State

Southern: UNC-Greensboro