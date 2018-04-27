NFL draft results 2018: Bears make trade, take Memphis WR Anthony Miller

The Bears got their wide receiver — but it cost them,

They pulled a surprise Friday evening when they traded their 105th pick and next year’s second-rounder to move up to the Patriots’ spot at No. 51. There, they drafted Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller.

The 5-11, 201-pounder played for a dynamic Tigers offense. He had 96 catches for 1,462 yards and 18 touchdowns last year, numbers that are almost identical to 2016. In 13 starts as a junior, he caught 95 balls for 1,434 yards and 14 scores.

He and Isaac Bruce are the only two Memphis players to have a 1,000-yard receiving season; Miller did it twice.

The Bears drafted Anthony Miller. (AP)

The 23-year-old was invited to the Senior Bowl but didn’t play because of a foot injury.

The Bears will add Miller to a receiving corps that includes free agent signees Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel and tight end Trey Burton. They chose not to sign Cam Meredith’s offer sheet, losing the receiver to the Saints.