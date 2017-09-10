Nostalgia gripping Arrieta before what could be final start for Cubs

Whether he commands $200 million on the free-agent market or nothing close to it, Jake Arrieta could be making his final start in a Cubs uniform in Tuesday’s Game 4 of the NLDS at Wrigley Field.

Judging by some of the 31-year-old former Cy Young winner’s nostalgia-laced comments before Game 3 against the Nationals, the writing could be on the wall about his future.

“I’m just trying to take everything in, look around a little bit more,” he said. “Trying to, you know, capture some mental images of Wrigley and the fan base and my teammates, and just to try and remember as much as I can about these last couple weeks — if it’s my last time in this uniform.”

Arrieta even thanked president of baseball operations Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer.

The Cubs' Jake Arrieta was ineffective his last time on the mound, Sept. 26 in St. Louis. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

“I’m very thankful for Jed and Theo bringing me over here [in 2013] to give me another opportunity to revamp my career. These next few days are going to be extremely special. And, if we’re fortunate enough to get past these guys — like I feel we are — I’m going to do everything I can to enjoy the last few weeks.”

Too soon?

On a seemingly unrelated note, Arrieta indicated that his struggles in his last start — five runs (three earned) in three innings Sept. 26 at St. Louis — may have been due to a premature return from injury. It was his second turn in the rotation since his comeback from a hamstring strain.

“I think I initially wanted to get back out there as quick as I could,” he said. “Probably came back a few days too early. Has a slight setback, but really was fortunate to have a good amount of time in between my start in St. Louis and [Tuesday] to get ample time to recover.”

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.com.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com