On the Beat podcast: Have the Blackhawks quit?

As the realization sets in that the Blackhawks will miss the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, have the Blackhawks quit? Or is their inconsistent, sluggish play the result of a crisis in confidence? Mark Lazerus of the Sun-Times and Tracey Myers discuss that, discuss players around the league that big-brawler Jonathan Toews hates, get into the team’s alarming defensive decline, and answer a litany of listener questions about the Blackhawks, the future, and where to eat on the road.

