Patrick Finley: Analyzing the Bears’ first half, predicting the second

While the Bears on a bye Sunday, Sun-Times expert Patrick Finley analyzes the first half of the season and predicts their chances for the second:

The Bears first half was:

The start of something interesting. Despite not being favored to win a single game, the Bears are 3-5 — and 2-2 with rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky at the helm. Their defense already has as many takeaways as it did all last season and has proven it can win games. Workhorse Jordan Howard has been effective despite everyone within a three-mile radius of the stadium knowing the Bears intend to run the ball. The Bears aren’t a playoff team, but they’re steaming toward respectability. For a franchise that hasn’t finished .500 since 2013, that’s progress.

Reason for second-half optimism:

The Bears had the most difficult strength of schedule in the NFL through their first eight games. The second half, though, features home games against the pitiful 49ers and Browns; the 3-4 Lions; and, Sunday, a short week with the Packers’ Brett Hundley at quarterback. Of their four remaining road games, only a late November trip to Philadelphia counts as an automatic cross-off.

Reason for second-half pessimism:

The modern NFL requires teams to throw the ball forward. Dontrelle Inman and Markus Wheaton will bring veteran savvy in the second half, but they have three whole catches, combined, this year. With Zach Miller out for the year, the Bears need Adam Shaheen and Daniel Brown to step up, but they have only three targets this season. That’s a bleak pass-catching picture even if everyone stays healthy — and they won’t.

Mitch Trubisky will be. …:

The most important sports figure in Chicago from now until New Year’s Eve (Sorry, Lauri Markkanen). If he can win half his remaining games and provide one highlight reel throw per contest, Trubisky’s jersey will be a more popular Christmas gift than those ridiculous Hatchimals were last year.

Biggest need for improvement in the second half:

Trubisky himself. The Bears are happy with his development, but the fact he’s completed 47.5 percent of his passes is alarming, if not all his fault. His passer rating is below league average for every category of throw — left, center and right — from 20 yards in. The franchise traded up to draft Trubisky because they loved his accuracy. We need to see more of it.

Will the Bears have a player voted into the Pro Bowl? Who?

Akiem Hicks is one of the best defensive linemen on the planet. Leonard Floyd, who has five sacks in his last five games, has a chance. So does Howard, who won’t lack for opportunity; through eight weeks, only Le’Veon Bell and Ezekiel Elliott had more carries.

Bears’ record:

7-9. That’s one game better than I thought before the year started; consider the Packers game flipped to a win.

