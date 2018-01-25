Rebuilding White Sox sell out fan convention

It’s hard to lose 95 games in a season and then, after making marginal upgrades to the roster during the winter, enter the next season with spirited, enthusiastic fan support.

But when the White Sox open the doors to the Chicago Hilton for SoxFest Friday, fans embracing their rebuild will stream in – the Sox say all three days of the event are sold out for the first time since the World Series reunion at SoxFest 2015 — eager to gather autographs and selfies and hear from the prospects who’ll be front and center during the weekend festivities. More than a few fans mightbe dreaming of a Twins-like sneaky rise to competitiveness in 2018, however fanciful that might be.

With Carlos Rodon not being counted on to be ready, elder statesman James Shields, 36, is in the mix to be your Opening Day starter in Kansas City on March 29, so let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

But this fan convention, like the last one, is about what could lie a season or two ahead – and if all goes according to the front office plan – and beyond.

Lucas Giolito speaks to media during the SoxFest baseball fan convention in Chicago last year. (Brian Hill/Daily Herald via AP)

“It’s a time to be optimistic about the future of the Chicago White Sox,’’ second-year manager Rick Renteria says.

So while the SoxFest lineup of attending all-time greats includes the incomparable Bo Jackson and Hall of Famers Carlton Fisk, Frank Thomas and Tim Raines, it’s Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez and prospects Eloy Jimenez, Michael Kopech and Alec Hansen – to name a few — who’ll generate the ballroom buzz.

Congratulations to the Sox, who haven’t made the postseason in almost 10 years, for captivating their audience.

It’s one that feeds off prospects rankings like Baseball America’s latest, which features five prospects in baseball’s top 100 list: Jimenez (No. 4), Kopech (11), Hansen (57), $26 million Cuban center fielder Luis Robert (58) and Dane Dunning (82). If the Padres hadn’t pried shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (No. 9) in a 2016 trade for Shields (9-19, 5.99 ERA in a Sox uniform), the Sox would have tied the Yankees, Brewers and Rays for second with six in the top 100 (the Padres have six with Tatis). The Braves have eight.

That’s a tough one to swallow, but the silver lining in the Tatis Jr. trade is that it finally halted a pattern of failed front-office patchwork deals.

The Sox have since grabbed the rebuild bull by the horns, and were mildly surprised by the way their fans jumped on board. And in their continuing effort to promote the campaign, the Sox were putting Giolito, 2017 first-round draft pick Jake Burger, Hansen and Dylan Cease on the phones at the annual “call the season ticket holders” office party Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. Coaches and broadcasters were pitching in, but no veteran players.

Most fans, as well as general manager Rick Hahn, say they will be patient through the process. While they wait, Jose Abreu (an All-Star in 2014) and Avisail Garcia (an All-Star in 2017) supplement the roster with some star power, and the upbeat Renteria rallied his troops to play hard for 27 outs while stressing execution and managing to win as many games as he possibly can.

To shield Renteria from taking too many lumps, Hahn bolstered the roster with free agent catcher Welington Castillo and traded for closer candidate Joakim Soria and left-handed reliever Luis Avilan this winter.

At the very least, Renteria has a fighting chance to compete some coming out of a spring training that promises plenty of intrigue with the second wave of young talent led by Jimenez, Kopech, Robert, Hansen et al showcasing their stuff.

There are no guarantees, but the arrow is pointing up.

Sox fans will take it.