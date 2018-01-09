Report: Pistons interested in Nikola Mirotic

Nikola Mirotic is playing the best basketball of his career, and teams are apparently taking notice.

With the Bulls in rebuild mode, teams in need of scoring have their eyes on the 26-year-old forward, who is averaging a career-high 17.4 points this season.

On Monday, the first day Mirotic was eligible to be traded, reports surfaced that there was mutual interest between the Utah Jazz and Mirotic.

On Tuesday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that the Detroit Pistons were kicking the tires on Mirotic.

Teams are reportedly showing interest in Nikola MIrotic. The latest is the Pistons. | AP

The Pistons have joined Utah in expressing trade interest for Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 9, 2018

When asked Tuesday afternoon about pursuing Mirotic, Piston president Stan Van Gundy said: “We are? OK. That’s good to know. I’l have to ask [general manager Jeff Bower] about that one.”

The Pistons, who are averaging 101.9 points per game, ranking them 27th in the league, could use Mirotic’s scoring.

The Bulls are reportedly seeking a first-round selection in exchange for Mirotic, who has been looking to get out of Chicago after the fight with Bobby Portis in the preseason.