Report: White Sox, Abreu settle at $13 million, avoid arbitration

The White Sox on Friday reportedly avoided arbitration with first baseman Jose Abreu, agreeing to a $13 million salary for the 2018 season.

Abreu was projected to make $17.9 million, according to MLBTraderumors.com estimates. Abreu’s settlement was reported by Fan Rag Sports.

After the 2016 season, Abreu opted into salary arbitration for the final three years of the six-year deal he signed with the Sox as a highly sought free agent out of Cuba. He made $10.825 million in 2017.

Abreu has been the subject of trade rumors as the Sox proceed in their rebuild. Should the Sox be shopping him, the $13 million price tag would seem to enhance his value, although projections are not always on the money and Abreu’s particular case was not clear cut. Abreu is under club control for two more seasons.

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 26: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox hits his 33rd home run of the season, a solo shot in the 6th inning, against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 26, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700012621

Friday is the deadline for players and teams to exchange salary figures. If an agreement is not reached for arbitration eligible players, an arbitrator determines the salary at a hearing in February.

Right fielder Avisail Garcia is also arbitration eligible. His salary is projected at $6.7 million.