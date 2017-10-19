Season with Connor McDavid aided Alex DeBrincat’s development

The 2014-15 season with the Erie Otters was Alex DeBrincat’s first in major junior hockey. One of his linemates was a certain forward named Connor McDavid.

“It’s a heck of a perk,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said.

Tonight, DeBrincat will see McDavid for the first time in the NHL as the Hawks host the Oilers. Since their one season together, McDavid has been a No. 1 overall pick, league MVP and clear choice as the next great player in the league.

Obviously, spending a year with McDavid (and Dylan Strome) wasn’t a bad thing for DeBrincat.

Alex DeBrincat skates with the puck during a game earlier this season in Toronto. | Getty Images

“My first year playing there, you learn a lot of things,” DeBrincat said. “That’s a big year for development and he definitely taught me a lot of things. How to play the right way and definitely a lot on the offensive side of things.”

There’s one aspect of McDavid’s game that DeBrincat referenced a couple times Thursday.

“You learn to play with speed and he does everything top speed, so that’s kind of one of the things that’s helped me,” DeBrincat said. “I’ve tried to do everything at top speed and kind of emulate a little bit of his game.”

DeBrincat might not be McDavid, but it’s clear he has a fan in Quenneville, who’s given his rookie forward a nickname that seems destined to stick.

“He can make a lot of plays in his own ways. His ability to find the puck and keep the puck and make plays has been fun to watch. I like the way he’s absorbing our team game and doing a lot of things like that,” Quenneville said. “Offensively, it seems like, the Cat, every time he touches the puck, something’s happening.”

That’s probably similar to what Erie saw the season McDavid and DeBrincat were teammates.

“I can imagine those two together in juniors, how much fun that would’ve been to watch,” Quenneville said.

Oesterle in

It took eight games, but defenseman Jordan Oesterle is finally making his Hawks debut.

Signed this summer after starting his professional career with the Oilers, Oesterle was the eighth defenseman to make the Hawks out of training camp. He was scratched the first seven games of the season but is getting his chance Thursday, with either Michal Kempny or Gustav Forsling likely to sit.

Maybe the wait will help Oesterle, as he’s had extra time to absorb the Hawks’ system. At least, that’s the hope.

The (coaches have) been really good on emphasizing my time will come and just stay patient and stick to working hard in practice,” Oesterle said.

“In hindsight it’ll make me succeed down the road.”

Situations like Oesterle’s are possible when a team carries eight defensemen like the Hawks are. But Oesterle said he’s stayed ready to go.

“The coaches have been really good about it. We treat practices like games just to stay in condition and stay really good, doing good workouts,” Oesterle said. “It hasn’t been too long. It’s only been a week and a half so it’s not terrible.”

Quenneville stressed the importance of keeping players informed about whether they’ll play or not. He knows it’s not easy to be a bubble guy who doesn’t know if he’s in or out, but at least he and the coaching staff can communicate their plans so there aren’t surprises.

“We know that the depth of your defense is going to get challenged at some point during the year,” Quenneville said. “We feel the eight guys that are here can play. But that’s kind of the way we’ve always done it. We let guys know whether you’re in or you’re out.

“Sometimes you’ve got to be a little bit more patient than you’d like, but handling it the right way, whether you’re a good pro or good teammate, that can be healthy around the environment of your team.”

Upfront

Tanner Kero will return to the lineup Thursday night. Quenneville didn’t say whose spot he’d be taking.

