The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks sign Lukas Reichel to two-year contract, giving him time to rejuvenate career

The young German forward will carry a $1.2 million salary-cap hit on the new deal he signed Tuesday.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks sign Lukas Reichel to two-year contract, giving him time to rejuvenate career
Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel.

Lukas Reichel signed a new contract with the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Lukas Reichel will get at least two more years to reroute his career trajectory upward again.

The Blackhawks signed the young German forward to a new two-year contract Tuesday that will carry a $1.2 million salary-cap hit.

The salary is roughly what was expected — a raise, but only a slight one, over his entry-level cap hit — after his disappointing 2023-24 season.

By making the contract for two years, however, it means the Hawks’ decision back in 2021 to burn a year of Reichel’s entry-level contract ended up mattering.

He would’ve otherwise been a restricted free agent next summer. Now, he’s locked up into 2026, when Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchinski and a host of other Hawks will also hit RFA status.

Reichel tallied 16 points in 65 games during his first full NHL season, improving marginally after a February stint back in the AHL.

Rockford’s elimination in the first round of the AHL playoffs will allow Reichel to play for Germany in the World Championships this month, after all.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks draft lottery preview: Odds for every pick
Blackhawks to host another preseason game in Milwaukee next season
Report: White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks partnering with Standard Media Group, not Stadium
Eddie Olczyk set for his 10th appearance on NBC's Kentucky Derby coverage
Projecting the Blackhawks’ 2022-23 defense: Caleb Jones’ free-agency fate is an ‘X’-factor
Blackhawks fall to Flames; MacKenzie Entwistle injured, Lukas Reichel sent down
The Latest
050324_Sky_at_Lynx_David Sherman_NBAE via Getty Images (6).jpg
La Voz Chicago
Kamilla Cardoso está de baja hasta seis semanas y 13 partidos por una lesión en el hombro
Cardoso no ha participado plenamente en los entrenamientos desde el partido de pretemporada de las Sky contra las Lynx el viernes.
By Annie Costabile
 
Screenshot 2024-05-06 at 4.21.35 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
El conductor que murió en la toma de la calle en Gage Park puede no haber sido un participante
El concejal Raymond López (15º) dijo que fue informado por la policía sobre el tiroteo del Cinco de Mayo en la calle 59th y la avenida Western, una calle amplia que, según él, ya ha visto al menos dos tomas de posesión este año.
By David Struett
 
Justin Doggett, owner of cold brew company Kyoto Black, fills a pouch with coffee.
Small Business
After Foxtrot, Dom’s closings, Chicago-area vendors seek new places to sell
The abrupt closure of the grocers affects dozens of local vendors — from those selling cold brew to Japanese rice balls.
By Esther Yoon-Ji Kang | WBEZ
 
UChicago-050824-10.JPG
Israel-Hamas War
University of Chicago pro-Palestinian encampment cleared by police
Around daybreak Tuesday, campus officers surrounded the university’s main quadrangle and kept students from entering, according to reports from the scene.
By Mary Norkol
 
Film - Summer Movie Preview
Movies and TV
'I Saw the TV Glow': Life-changing TV show unites 2 teen outcasts in haunting film that stays with you
It’s equal parts psychological horror film, 1990s TV nostalgia trip, coming of age story and dysphoria allegory.
By Richard Roeper
 