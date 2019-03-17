Selection Sunday 2019 start time, schedule and live stream

Duke and UNC will be two of the top teams in this year's NCAA Tournament. | Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The complete bracket for the 2019 NCAA Tournament will be unveiled Sunday evening during the Selection Show at 5 p.m. CT. CBS will be broadcasting the hourlong program in addition to live streaming available at NCAA.com.

The show will start following the conclusion of the conference championship games in the afternoon, including the Big Ten’s matchup between Michigan and Michigan State.

All 68 teams set to compete in this year’s tournament will be unveiled during the show, which is scrapping the alphabetical format used a year ago in favor of returning to a structure that reveals teams by their seeding. By the end of it, each team will know where it’s going and who it’s playing for the opening round.

Nearly half of the field will already be set by the start of the Selection Show given 32 teams get automatic bids through conference titles. Duke, the likely No. 1 overall seed, clinched its spot by winning the ACC championship Saturday. Oregon, Villanova and Iowa State are among other schools that earned automatic bids.

How to watch 2019 NCAA March Madness Selection Show

Time: 5 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Live stream: NCAA.com or CBS Sports