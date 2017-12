Shohei Ohtani decides to sign with Angels

The White Sox are disappointed Shohei Ohtani didn't include them in his final seven teams. | Toru Takahashi/Associated Press

The pursuit for Shohei Ohtani is over.

After a week of MLB teams pitching their market to Ohtani, a rare dual threat from both the plate and the mound, the Japanese superstar has selected his team.

Ohtani has chosen the Los Angeles Angels, according to Bleacher Report.

This is a developing story.