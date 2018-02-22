Spring bored? Deep Cubs have no job openings with month to go in camp

MESA, Ariz. – Maybe they don’t have a leadoff man. Debate the closer situation all you want.

But when it comes to the 25-man roster, the Cubs might be the only team in the majors this spring without a position battle to wage as the exhibition season starts Friday.

None.

“You’re right. It’s probably pretty close to being set,” said Maddon, who didn’t have this much roster certainty heading into camp, barring injury, even in 2016. “However, stuff happens.”

It’s an especially rare luxury, without so much as a bench job of end-of-the bullpen opening if everyone’s healthy.

Assuming they can avoid enough “stuff,” the offseason additions of Yu Darvish and Tyler Chatwood lock in a five-man rotation that also includes Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and Jose Quintana.

With sixth-starter Mike Montgomery sliding to the bullpen, the relief staff is the rare group of proven performers with guaranteed contracts and/or roster assurances that run eight deep.

“It’s pretty crazy,” said one of those relievers, Justin Grimm, who hasn’t experienced a camp like this in seven big-league seasons with two teams. “At the same time, we’ve all got jobs to do and staying healthy is part of your job, and just bringing it every day and being ready to go.”

Newcomer Brandon Morrow, who signed a two-year free agent deal after helping eliminate the Cubs in the playoffs last fall, said this camp reminds him of his Dodgers team a year ago.

But even that team had a bench job or two to settle.

“That’s what separates the teams at the top,” said Morrow, who was signed to replace Wade Davis in the closer role. “Obviously, both clubs boast pretty impressive depth, and a lot of guys on both sides that would be starting on other clubs know that unfortunately they’ll have to be coming off the bench or probably even starting in AAA.”

How unusual to have all 25 roster spots filled, barring injury, before a spring game is played?

Consider that among the contenders outside of Mesa, even the loaded World Series-champion Astros have a left field starting job open and a job battle at the end of their bench. The Dodgers have to sort out some of their outfield and could have some spring drama at the end of the rotation by mid-March. And the Yankees have battles at second base, third, backup catcher and at least one bullpen spot.

For the Cubs it means the next month is about health and first impressions for top depth guys to be considered when the need arises in April or May.

But it doesn’t mean they don’t have at least a few players and position areas worth watching, including:

Backup catcher. The job is Chris Gimenez’s to lose, with talented 2017 rookie Victor Caratini next in line but projected as the everyday catcher at Class AAA Iowa for at least one more year. Gimenez got a lot of attention when he signed for being Yu Darvish’s personal catcher for part of a season in Texas. But more important, the Cubs like the 35-year-old’s experience, skills and poise in a career backup role.

Bullpen depth. Hard-throwing right-hander Dillon Maples, who debuted in September, and lefty newcomer Dario Alvarez could be candidates for the first call if the pen needs help, depending on how ready they look by the end of camp. Another pair of newcomers, Shae Simmons and Luke Farrell, are among those who could pitch their way into that mix.

Utility outfielder. Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora Jr., Jason Heyward, Ian Happ and Ben Zobrist fill the Cubs’ outfield for now. But Peter Bourjos, a veteran of 813 big-league games for four teams, was signed as insurance and could become a factor this season.

