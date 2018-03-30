Top five moments of Sister Jean’s Final Four news conference

Loyola Ramblers team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt speaks to the media before the 2018 Men's NCAA Final Four at the Alamodome on March 30, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. | Tom Pennington/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO — A massive crowd of more than 100 media members squeezed into a small interview room Friday in anticipation for the NCAA Tournament’s biggest celebrity: Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt.

As reporters began to drill Loyola’s 98-year-old basketball chaplain with questions, Sister Jean had no problem remain poised and answered the questions like a pro. That must be what happens when you become an “international” celebrity.

Here are Sister Jean’s top five answers from Friday’s news conference:

1. Do you think God is a basketball fan?

“He probably is. And he’s probably a basketball fan more of the NCAA than the NBA … I say that because these young people are playing with their hearts and not for any financial assistance.”

2. Your face is on socks, t-shirts. How cool is that to see your face on these items?

“I see them and I think to myself, ‘Well, maybe I’ll get a pair of socks myself to wear around.’ It’s overwhelming to me. And my bobblehead. I’m not saying this in a proud fashion, but the first Bobblehead we gave away at a game in Milwaukee. And then this one is updated with different Rambler clothes. I think the company could retire when they’re finished making these bobbleheads.”

3. What do you think of this turnout?

“I can’t believe it. Even in the morning, I wake up and I say, ‘Is this real or is it a dream?’ And I say, ‘No, it’s really for real.'”

4. Have you seen Jalen Rose’s grandmother’s message to you and the Michigan billboards?

“I saw it on Facebook the other day. I also heard that she said she’s out to get me, so we’ll see. Somebody said, ‘Maybe you need a pair of boxing gloves,’ and I said, ‘Well, we’ll see what happens.’ I hope we see each other. I hope we meet there. I love to meet people.”

5. Have you ever had more fun than you’re having right now?