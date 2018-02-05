Trade talks are still swirling around the Bulls, as they conclude the road trip

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Robin Lopez was still in a Bulls uniform on Monday, getting his usual starting nod in the middle.

Jameer Nelson was still off limits in talking to the media, in limbo and waiting to see if the Bulls front office can find a new destination for the veteran guard.

Uncomfortable?

Not really. This is just the new normal for the Bulls on this road trip.

“Trades are part of the business,” Lopez said. “Guys are used to it. At the end of the day, it’s just us and the other team and basketball. I don’t think anybody is focused on anything else.’’

That’s been Lopez’s attitude since the start of the season, and little has changed for the big man, but Fred Hoiberg still made it a point to have a talk with Lopez in the afternoon, just to make sure his head was in the right place.

“I’ve talked to Robin,’’ the coach said of all the trade talk that’s been brewing around Lopez’s name lately. “I had a conversation with him [Monday]. He understands. He’s been in this business a long time. He’s been a part of a lot of different rumors. That’s generally what most of these are. Robin is a pro. He’s going to play hard for us. I know that. He’ll be a great mentor for our team and be a leader. That’s who he is and who he’ll continue to be. Robin’s doing great.’’

What Hoiberg couldn’t deny is that VP of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman remain very busy in trying to land more assets, either a young player that they feel can be part of the rebuild or a draft pick.

They sent Nikola Mirotic out on Thursday, bringing back a first-round pick, as well as Omer Asik, and the expiring contracts of both Nelson and Tony Allen. If they can flip those two contracts, as well as packaging the likes of Lopez, well, so be it.

That fits the rebuild and fits the long-term plans they have for the roster.

And it’s not just Lopez that is hearing his name in trade rumors, as reserve Jerian Grant could also be on the move. Expect those talks to only increase as the Feb. 8 trade deadline draws closer.

As far as who which Bulls players can sleep well at night?

The list is a very short one.

Rookie Lauri Markkanen, and the backcourt of Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine seem to be the only three pieces that the front office feels good about moving forward with. It’s always dangerous to label any player untouchable, but it would take a blockbuster in order to pry their own version of “the big three’’ from the roster.

Now, it’s just a matter of finally getting them all on the court and playing with each other for more than just a few games.

Lauri Markkanen remained in Chicago after the birth of his first child, while Kris Dunn remained in the concussion protocol for almost his third week.

Only LaVine was up and running against the Kings, and Hoiberg was hoping that would be changing soon.

“I am excited to see how those guys jell together because obviously that’s a big part of our future, is to have those three guys out there together,’’ Hoiberg said. “I think they’ve had two games [together], and at that time Zach LaVine was really only playing 20 minutes a game, and they showed some pretty good flashes when they were out there.

“I think we won those two games when all three of them were together.’’