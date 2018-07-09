White Sox claim Twins outfielder Ryan LaMarre off waivers

The White Sox added some outfield depth by claiming the Twins’ Ryan LaMarre off waivers Monday.

LaMarre, 29, was designated for assignment by Minnesota on July 2 after splitting this season between the big leagues and Class AAA Rochester. He’s also played for the Reds, Red Sox and Athletics over the last four years, although he’s appeared in just 72 MLB games total during his career.

The White Sox now have six outfielders on their active roster. LaMarre is joined by Adam Engel, Avisail Garcia, Leury Garcia, Daniel Palka and Charlie Tilson. Nicky Delmonico has been on the disabled list since mid-May.

LaMarre batted .263 with a .321 on-base percentage and zero home runs in 109 plate appearances with the Twins this season. He also performed well, hitting .313, in a limited stint with Class AAA Rochester.

Those numbers are outliers of sorts, however. LaMarre’s career MLB batting line is an ugly .206/.264/.243, and in over 1,000 plate appearances at the Class AAA level, he’s batted .270 with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Reds selected LaMarre in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft. He played his college ball at Michigan, the same school where White Sox director of player development Chris Getz suited up.