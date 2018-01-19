With Kris Dunn down for the time being is the tanking back on for the Bulls?

OK, so maybe the tank is back on.

Thanks to a second opinion on Thursday, Bulls doctors did indeed put Kris Dunn in the concussion protocol, one day after the starting point guard fell on his face after a dunk against the Golden State Warriors.

That means Dunn will be out indefinitely, and Jerian Grant gets the starting nod.

“Kris is in the concussion protocol, and he’s sore,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday. “There’s no doubt about it. The thing we’re thankful for is it wasn’t worse. That could’ve been a major, major injury. Obviously, it is a significant one with the concussion. You can’t take these things lightly. But the way he fell and hit headfirst, we’re really thankful he’ll be back hopefully before too long.’’

The Bulls left after their afternoon practice for a three-game trip, starting in Atlanta on Saturday, but Dunn stayed back.

While the approach with Dunn will be a cautious one, the plan is to keep him under doctor supervision daily, and if he moves out of the protocol have him meet up with the Bulls on the trip.

“Once the doctors deem he’s ready to go, there’s a chance he could join us,’’ Hoiberg said. “But we’ll take it slow. And he’s in a lot of pain.’’

Over his last 10 games, Dunn was averaging 32.6 minutes per game, as well as 15.1 points and 7.8 assists, while shooting 43 percent from the field. Yes, basically playing the best basketball of his young NBA career. So the timing of the injury isn’t ideal.

He’s also been getting re-acclimated to playing with teammate Zach LaVine, who finished the rehab from his surgically repaired left knee last week, and had three games with Dunn under his belt.

Now it will be time to see what LaVine can do with Grant as his backcourt running mate.

“I’ve been here before so I’m prepared,’’ Grant said. “I’ve started a lot of games in my career. I feel like the last time I started, we got a win. And I did what I had to do. So I’m prepared to do whatever we need to do to get a win.’’

Like all of his Bulls teammates, Grant has seen the replay of the Dunn fall, and admittedly called it “tough to watch.’’

Not all the news was bad on Friday, however.

The Bulls met with LaVine and the medical staff, and will now up his minutes restrictions from 20 per game to around the 24-minute mark.

“I believe we’ll try to get him up around 24,’’ Hoiberg said. “See how he responds these next three games. He will start getting some fourth-quarter minutes now. We’re not going to overextend him right now. It’s still very early in the process as far as getting in game shape. We don’t want him to get fatigued. We’ll keep his rotation stretches short.

“But we’ll have him available some in the fourth to give us what Kris does down the stretch. Kris has been as good as anybody on our team as far as helping us close out games.’’

Big picture?

Considering the Bulls are playing Atlanta – who has been in tanking mode much like the Bulls first started off – as well as New Orleans and Philadelphia, one bad week and the Bulls will be right back where the front office was hoping they would be: In a great position for one of the top four draft spots.

“The main concern with Kris right now is to get him better,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’re not going to mope about not having him.’’