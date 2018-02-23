Yes, Bobby Portis is on the floor to irritate, but he just might have some game

Bobby Portis is an irritant.

He is fingernails on a chalkboard. The ping in the engine that the mechanic just can’t locate.

Whether it’s running down the court flexing his chest after a key play, a subtle shove into the chest of an opposing player, or some good old fashioned trash talking, Portis has become a master of getting under one’s skin in his third season in the Association.

And not just for the opposition, either.

Ask Nikola Mirotic, who started off the season in the concussion protocol after he and Portis – Bulls teammates before Mirotic was traded three weeks ago – got into an Oct. 17 practice altercation, resulting in Portis punching the forward in the face and breaking two bones.

By all accounts, both players were aggressors, with Mirotic having enough of Portis’ chatter to step toward him before he was hit.

These days, however, Portis is back to just ticking off opposing players with his antics. And if he can be an offensive force like he was in Thursday night’s 116-115 loss to Philadelphia, well, the Bulls may have a key rotation player for years to come.

The 6-foot-11 2015 first-round pick (22nd overall) played 34 minutes against the Sixers, shooting 15-for-26 from the field and finishing with a career-high 38 points. All the while, letting Philadelphia’s players know that they had very little answers in trying to stop him.

“I love it,’’ wing David Nwaba said on Friday, when asked about Portis’ antics. “We need that. It builds momentum. Brings energy and we feed off it. That’s what he’s been doing all season long for us. We expect it from Bobby.’’

The final 24 games are not only huge for Portis, but the entire front office, as they are looking to identify future pieces worth keeping and building around. Obviously, Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine are three instrumental building blocks for the starting unit, but what about the bench?

Portis has shown throughout most of the season that he can be counted on moving forward, averaging 13 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Nwaba threw his name in the hat back in December with his play on both ends of the floor, while Denzel Valentine has been inconsistent, but still showing promise.

It’s Portis, though, that could be the most intriguing.

Like Joakim Noah used to be for the Bulls, Portis isn’t exactly in the business of making a ton of friends around the league.

“I just play my game and don’t really worry about how others feel about me, unless they’re my teammates,’’ Portis said last month.

Even after the loss to Philadelphia, he was seen sporting custom designed tennis shoes that had “Crazy Eyes’’ written on them. Noah nicknamed Portis “Crazy Eyes’’ as a rookie and it has stuck.

“People used to joke around all the time about it, but now I’m making it into something I like,’’ Portis said about embracing the nickname. “My eyes do get crazy, and I never know what they’re going to do.’’

Lucky for Portis his coach does.

While Portis’ reputation is that of a man with “Crazy Eyes,’’ Fred Hoiberg feels he has a very good idea of what his forward is really about.

“I love Bobby’s approach,’’ Hoiberg said. “As far as talking about polite, good guys in your locker room, I put Bobby up there with any of them. He’s such a good kid, ‘Yes sir, no sir, yes ma’am, no ma’am.’ He’s just a really good kid that plays with an edge and plays with an aggressiveness that you have to have on your roster.’’