A tweet claiming that free-agent pitcher Yu Darvish was all but signed with the Cubs tiggered a flurry of social media activity Thursday that finally made it’s way back to the Dodgers pitcher.
Mike Sterk, better known as Barstool Carl, a contributor to Barstool Sports, tweeted that Darvish would sign with the Cubs pending a physical.
Word quickly spread in the Twittersphere and some Cubs fans rejoiced, despite no other media reporting the deal. Finally, after about 20 minutes, a few insiders shot down the report.
Carl was still standing by his report, though.
Then Darvish put the rumor to rest for good …
… with everyone but Carl.
Finally, it seems Carl, too, was giving up on his scoop.