Yu Darvish shoots down Cubs-signing report as ‘fake news’

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series. | Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A tweet claiming that free-agent pitcher Yu Darvish was all but signed with the Cubs tiggered a flurry of social media activity Thursday that finally made it’s way back to the Dodgers pitcher.

Mike Sterk, better known as Barstool Carl, a contributor to Barstool Sports, tweeted that Darvish would sign with the Cubs pending a physical.

Darvish to Cubs done deal after being evaluated by team docs #scoopcity — Carl (@barstoolcarl) December 21, 2017

Word quickly spread in the Twittersphere and some Cubs fans rejoiced, despite no other media reporting the deal. Finally, after about 20 minutes, a few insiders shot down the report.

Source close to negotiations tells me NO DEAL has been agreed to between Yu Darvish and the Cubs. Complete nonsense. Nothing has happened since the two sides met on Monday. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) December 21, 2017

Carl was still standing by his report, though.

I'll go to war with baseball writers over my sources any day of the week and twice on Sunday. The most dangerous thing in the world is a man with nothing to lose. — Carl (@barstoolcarl) December 21, 2017

Then Darvish put the rumor to rest for good …

… with everyone but Carl.

That's not what your doctor said https://t.co/K3KNn4Ge3h — Carl (@barstoolcarl) December 21, 2017

Finally, it seems Carl, too, was giving up on his scoop.