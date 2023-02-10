The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 10, 2023
Tackle Cancer Videos Sponsored

Joyce Brown became her own advocate for breast cancer treatment

By  Sandra Guy
   
SHARE Joyce Brown became her own advocate for breast cancer treatment

Joyce Brown, Ph.D., has spent 40 years leading philanthropic and community organizations, earning a coveted Rosa Parks Award from her local NAACP chapter among other honors.

Yet doctors have refused to treat Brown during the two most vital moments of her life — during her heart failure 12 years ago and her discovery of Stage Zero breast cancer last year — launching her into patient-advocate passion mode.

The oncologist in the breast-cancer case instructed her staff to tell Brown that the doctor was refusing to treat Brown because the healthcare insurance was out of network.

“I had insurance. I went to the doctor and took medications regularly,” said Brown, of south suburban South Holland, who is now a published author and motivational speaker.

“I believe that some doctors treat patients as though they are imbeciles. You don’t know anything and they’re going to do what they want to do, regardless of what they are seeing,” Brown said. “You’re talked down to. You’re treated as though [the doctors] are all powerful and theirs is the only way to do things. That’s dehumanizing.”

Brown was having none of it.

And not just because she had worked in leadership roles such as president and CEO of the Southwestern Michigan Urban League; regional director of the Kellogg Youth Initiative Partnerships for the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, and deputy director of the Tri-County (Peoria) Urban League.

She wants others to stand up for themselves, too.

Brown survived her heart failure with a new team of doctors and a heart defibrillator that ensures she

suffers no irregular heartbeats.

She continued to keep her medical appointments, including getting yearly mammograms, despite, at age 73, being just shy of the age when most doctors recommend women quit having the breast examinations.

The mammogram showed that Brown had “zero stage” breast cancer, meaning that the cancer was contained within her right breast’s ducts.

After encountering doctors who again balked, she worked through a friend to find a doctor at  Northwestern Memorial Hospital who treated her professionally. They removed the lump in her breast, making sure none of the radiation rays affected the defibrillator’s operation.

Brown then had 18 radiation treatments, and has recovered.

Her advice to others? “Get second opinions,” she said. “Keep being noisy. People like it when we’re quiet and just tell our girlfriends — but [they don’t like it when we tell] someone who can do something to change the trajectory.”

“We have to say, ‘This is not right,’ and this is how it can be changed,” Brown said. “Don’t stay with a doctor who is not serving you well. There is no shame in saying, ‘this does not work for me.’

“Women grapple with not just accepting but advocating,” she said. “You need to move on to find someone who will serve you in a way you deserve.”

Next Up In News
Defensive Vallas responds to controversies stirred up by opposition research against him
Picture Chicago: Must-see photos from the last couple weeks in the city
After taking a pass on mayor’s race, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley endorses Garcia
R. Kelly’s defense attorney asks federal judge in Chicago not to add to star’s decades behind bars
Polluters like Southeast Side plant often get a pass on air-quality violations in Chicago, Sun-Times finds
Embezzlement trial could spill new secrets about Bridgeport bank linked to Patrick Daley Thompson
The Latest
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws against the Bears in September.
Bears
Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl gives Bears fans another chance to wonder what if
Mahomes’ dominance is a reminder that the Bears could have had him.
By Patrick Finley
 
MESTISAY_0034.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Las Islas Canarias y Puerto Rico, unidas por la música
Olga Cerpa y Mestisay, un conjunto folclórico de las Islas Canarias, tocará en un concierto este sábado en el Centro Cultural Segundo Ruíz Belvis de Humboldt Park.
By Ambar Colón
 
The Cubs have agreed to sign right-hander Michael Fulmer, pending a physical, a source confirmed.
Cubs
Cubs agree to deal with reliever Michael Fulmer
Fulmer has posted a 3.17 ERA the past two seasons and recorded 17 saves.
By Maddie Lee
 
full_HUESERA_Nur_Rubio__1_.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El terror de la maternidad por obligación en ‘Huesera’
La directora mexicana Michelle Garza Cervera explora lo que es formar una familia y el autoengaño por medio del género del terror.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Former Illinois governor Pat Quinn speaks during a press conference outside the City Clerk’s office at City Hall in July 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Exgobernador Pat Quinn respalda a García: ‘Él es un progresista y yo también’
Pat Quinn eligió a Paul Vallas en 2014 como su compañero de fórmula en su campaña para vice gobernador.
By Fran Spielman
 