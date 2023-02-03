The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 3, 2023
Tackle Cancer Videos Sponsored

Chicago singer Dana Divine talks about her battle with breast cancer

By  Sandra Guy
   
SHARE Chicago singer Dana Divine talks about her battle with breast cancer

If you’ve clapped, stepped and stomped to the Gospel Slide—two times to the right, two times to the left, throw your hands up, now stomp that devil down — you know Dana Divine.

Divine, a Chicago singer, WVON radio personality, Billboard charting recording artist and TV and radio show host, was stunned when her regular mammogram revealed that she had breast cancer.

She was living a full life. She and her husband, a networking engineer, were raising their three children—two daughters and a son. When she learned of her diagnosis, Divine was putting the finishing touches on her older daughter’s 13th birthday bash.

AARP_Tackle_Story_2_DanaD_REVISED_115352501_6.jpg

Provided | Dana Divine

That was 13 years ago. Though Divine quickly returned to performing, touring and writing hits, she went through 16 rounds of chemotherapy, had a double mastectomy and endured repeat infections when she had saline implants during breast reconstruction surgery.

She lost her hair and eyebrows, but discovered—for a short time—that she enjoyed wearing wigs and false eyelashes.

Divine, who grew up in south suburban Park Forest and now lives in Hyde Park, had a regular mammogram when she was in her twenties, followed by yearly mammograms since. Four months before her diagnosis, Divine’s doctor had noticed a more solid mass than usual and started testing her every six months instead of every 12 months.

“I had no great fear [prior to the cancer diagnosis],” she said. “I had had regular screenings.”

Divine’s abiding faith and musical creativity helped steel her throughout her cancer diagnosis and its aftermath.

“The day I got the news, I had just recorded a new song,” she said. “I knew that I was going to be fine. The Lord gave me the lyrics. It’s a Christian House song. It’s upbeat. I thought, ‘OK, God’s got me. He’s not through with me yet. I have more great songs to write and share.’”

Divine also appreciates that she has healthcare insurance, convenient transportation to medical care and a dedicated doctor who knew her medical history and made time to see her.

Tackle Cancer Donation

Tackle Cancer with the American Cancer Society

Whether it’s fueling breast cancer research or helping patients get to treatment, The American Cancer Society’s fundraising makes a real difference in the fight against breast cancer. Throughout the pandemic, the American Cancer Society has been there 24/7 for cancer patients and caregivers, listening to concerns and providing accurate, scientific information about cancer. Every dollar we raise makes an impact — so join us!

Donate Now

Yet she had to remind herself to pay attention to what she was experiencing.

“In retrospect, [right before the cancer diagnosis], I had a BO under my arm that I could not explain. It was a pungent funk under my one arm,” Divine said. “Three months after my surgery, it was gone. It turned out that one of my lymph nodes was infected.”

That’s why she advises women to listen to and pay attention to their bodies, learn their families’ medical histories and take advantage of services like those offered at Equal Hope http://www.equalhope.org.

Equal Hope is a not-for-profit organization that offers women from underserved communities free mammograms and free cervical screenings. They also walk women through their first appointments.

Breast cancer doesn’t have to be a topic of inequity, Divine says. “It’s been so researched and there are so many effective treatment options,” she says. “You just have to get to the darn doctor” on a regular basis.

Divine discusses health inequities on WVON (1690 AM)—The Talk of Chicago —at 11 a.m. every Saturday and on the FM Omni-Channel (95.1 FM)—The Heartbeat of Soul —at 8 a.m. each Sunday. 

Help tackle cancer by clicking here to Donate Now.

Next Up In News
Winners of city snowplow naming contest announced
Chicago cops caught on video attacking man in holding cell each have long records of alleged misconduct
Avoid misinformation, become knowledgeable before voting in aldermanic contests
Budget Committee chair becomes latest member of Lightfoot’s leadership team to abandon mayor’s reelection bid
Second man charged in Loop robbery last fall that killed chef as he left restaurant where he worked
Violence in some Chicago neighborhoods puts young men at greater risk than U.S. troops faced in Iraq, Afghanistan war zones, study finds
The Latest
Detroit TIgers chairman Chris Illitch is among the members of MLB’s new economic study committee.
Sports Media
MLB creates economic group as regional TV broadcaster faces bankruptcy
Baseball executives have said that the sport needs to prepare in the event that rights-fee payments are not made by Diamond Sports Group. Diamond owns local broadcasting rights to 14 of the 30 MLB teams,
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
A man crossed Wacker Dr. in front of a waiting city snowplow.
City Hall
Winners of city snowplow naming contest announced
The seven winners include “Holy Plow” and “Da Plow.”
By Stefano Esposito
 
The Nets’ Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a trade.
NBA
Nets’ Kyrie Irving reportedly requests a trade
Irving made the request after talks about a new contract did not go to his liking, ESPN and the Athletic reported.
By Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2023_02_03_at_12.16.25_PM.png
Crime
Chicago cops caught on video attacking man in holding cell each have long records of alleged misconduct
Amid calls to fire Officer Enrique Delgado Fernandez and Sgt. Jerald Wallace in the wake of the video release, the Sun-Times has found they’ve faced dozens of investigations into their on-duty conduct.
By Tom Schuba
 
Chicago police officers at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man last Sept. 2 in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard in West Garfield Park.
Afternoon Edition
Parts of Chicago more dangerous than war zones, who’s profiting on the Bally’s deal and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 