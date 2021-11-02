 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial scheduled for April

After four women accused him of inappropriate touching in 2017, Batali stepped down from day-to-day operations at his restaurant empire and left the since-discontinued ABC cooking show “The Chew.”

By Associated Press
Celebrity chef Mario Batali (center left) departs the courtroom after pleading not guilty at Boston Municipal Court in 2019.
Celebrity chef Mario Batali (center left) departs the courtroom after pleading not guilty at Boston Municipal Court in 2019.
AP

BOSTON — Celebrity chef Mario Batali’s trial on sexual misconduct charge in Boston has been set for April.

The trial will take place April 11 in Boston Municipal Court, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said Tuesday after a hearing.

Batali pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery on allegations that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman after taking a selfie with her at a Boston restaurant in 2017.

His lawyers didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday but have previously said the charge filed in 2019 is “without merit.”

Batali was once a Food Network fixture on shows like “Molto Mario” and “Iron Chef America.” But the ponytail- and orange Croc-wearing personality’s high-flying career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations in recent years.

After four women accused him of inappropriate touching in 2017, Batali stepped down from day-to-day operations at his restaurant empire and left the since-discontinued ABC cooking show “The Chew.”

He also apologized, saying the allegations “match up” with ways he has acted. “I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team,” Batali said in an email newsletter at the time. “My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility.”

In July, Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the New York attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees.

Next Up In Taste

The Latest

Mayor Lightfoot must appoint a strong and independent inspector general — but will she?

Given her battles with the last IG, we’re concerned that Lightfoot will instead appoint a lapdog willing to abide with the mayor’s wishes.

By CST Editorial Board

Kyle Rittenhouse instigated Kenosha bloodshed: prosecutor

But Rittenhouse’s attorney told the jury that his client acted in self-defense.

By Associated Press

‘This is your validation’: Led by one of its own, Northern Illinois has found its way back

Coach Thomas Hammock’s Huskies — one of the most surprising success stories in college football — keep outlasting one opponent after another.

By Steve Greenberg

Blackhawks’ COVID outbreak finally retreating as players, coaches return

After peaking at five players and four coaches on the COVID-19 list, only Henrik Borgstrom remains out for the Blackhawks.

By Ben Pope

Illinois recreational pot sales top $1 billion, blowing past last year’s totals with two months left in 2021

October saw more than $123 million in recreational cannabis sales to reach $1.12 billion sales in the first 10 months of the year.

By Clare Spaulding

‘It’s hard to breathe. My daughter was my whole world.’ No arrests as families grieve for two who died in mass shooting at Halloween party

"I really hope they get these guys. This isn’t right, this isn’t right at all," said Sharyl Mathews, mother of Holly who was killed early Sunday.

By David Struett