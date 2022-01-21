 clock menu more-arrow no yes
M&Ms mascots get makeovers to become more inclusive

The characters will have more unique personalities as well as subtle changes to their look. For example, the green M&M drops her signature boots for a pair of sneakers.

By Brett Molina | USA Today
M&amp;M’S has evolved its beloved characters’ personalities and backstories to be more representative of today’s society and created a fresh, modern take on their looks to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community.
Mars, Incorporated

The colorful M&Ms characters that have become the face of the candy brand are getting a new look.

Mars Incorporated in a statement announced the makeover as part of a broader push toward inclusivity. The characters will have more unique personalities as well as subtle changes to their look. For example, the green M&M drops her signature boots for a pair of sneakers.

“From new product innovations to brand campaigns, our evolved characters and our experiential retail stores, we’ll incorporate colorful visuals, inclusive messaging and our purpose into all we do to prove that all together, we’re more fun,” said Jane Hwang, global marketing vice president for Mars Wrigley, in a statement.

M&Ms can get to know the new characters on the brand’s updated website.

The changes have drawn mixed reactions on social media, specifically the green M&M’s shift from sultry to “being a hypewoman for my friends,” according to a description on the candy brand’s website.

“Nobody asked for this,” wrote a Twitter user who goes by the handle @12NeeNee. “Especially women who have loved the Green M&M for years. Bring back the boots!”

