The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 30, 2023
Taste Well Travel Well

A wall painting found in Pompeii ruins doesn’t depict pizza

They noted that key ingredients needed to make Italy’s iconic dish — tomatoes and mozzarella — were not available when the fresco was painted some 2,000 years ago.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE A wall painting found in Pompeii ruins doesn’t depict pizza
This picture provided on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, by the Pompeii Archaeological Park shows the wall of an ancient Pompeian house with a fresco depicting a table with food.&nbsp;

This picture provided on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, by the Pompeii Archaeological Park shows the wall of an ancient Pompeian house with a fresco depicting a table with food.

AP

MILAN — A still-life fresco discovered recently in the Pompeii archaeological site looks like a pizza, but it’s not, experts at the archaeological site said earlier this week.

They noted that key ingredients needed to make Italy’s iconic dish — tomatoes and mozzarella — were not available when the fresco was painted some 2,000 years ago.

Tomatoes were only introduced to Europe from the Americas a few centuries ago, and some histories have it that the discovery of mozzarella led directly to the invention of pizza in nearby Naples in the 1700s.

The image is instead believed to be a focaccia covered with fruit, including pomegranate and possibly dates, finished with spices or a type of pesto, experts said. In the fresco, it is served on a silver plate and a wine chalice stands next to it.

The contrast of the frugal meal served in a luxurious setting, denoted by the silver tray, is not unlike modern-day pizza, “born as a poor-man’s dish in southern Italy, which has won over the world and is served even in starred restaurants,” said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii archaeological site.

The ancient Roman city of Pompeii was destroyed in the eruption of nearby Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. The sudden and deadly event left much of the structure intact, embalmed in volcanic ash, and the site is now a major archaeological project and tourist attraction.

The Coldiretti ag lobby immediately seized on the discovery of the fresco to promote pizza — invented as a quick meal for the working poor — as a national treasure. Today, pizza represents one-third of the food budget of foreign visitors and generates total annual revenues of 15 billion euros ($16.4 billion) in Italy.

The art of the Neapolitan pizzamaker was put on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list in 2017, recognized for its four phases of dough preparation and for being baked exclusively in a wood oven at 485 degrees Celsius (905 degrees Fahrenheit.)

Next Up In Taste
Here’s every Chicago restaurant spotted during Sydney’s food tour in ‘The Bear’
Creative ice cream flavors could make this a sweet, savory, scoop-worthy summer
What’s best pizza-by-the-slice in Chicago? We went on a quest to find out
Upcycling food turns would-be trash into ice cream and pizza
Casabe, Cuba’s little-known Indigenous bread, seeking world recognition
Menu planner: Braised barbecue brisket is just right for July 4 feasting
The Latest
Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks won’t be major players in NHL’s free-agent frenzy Saturday
One or two small moves are possible — such as to address the right-side defensive depth — but Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson won’t be too busy.
By Ben Pope
 
People watch through a gap in the tarp as the NASCAR Chicago Street Race course is built on Friday, June 30, 2023 in Chicago.
NASCAR In Chicago
NASCAR fans flock to Chicago Street Race course for a peek at final preparations
The bustle was palpable less than 24 hours before drivers start their engines.
By David Struett
 
Children play at a summer camp on Montrose Beach on Tuesday as buildings beyond the shore are blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires.
Columnists
Hazy, crazy days, with shroud of smoke and seismic court decisions
A week of bad sky, bad news and a 1910 Honus Wagner baseball card selling at a Chicago auction for $114,000
By Michael Sneed
 
Statehouse Democrats and business groups couldn’t reach a compromise during the legislative session earlier this year on changing the state’s controversial Biometric Information Privacy Act.
Columnists
Senate Democrats, business groups at odds over biometric privacy law
The Illinois Supreme Court all but begged the General Assembly to take another look at the Biometric Information Privacy Act in a ruling that could ultimately cost the White Castle burger chain billions for collecting employee fingerprint scans.
By Rich Miller
 
Luis Perez, 28, an athletic trainer who went to College of DuPage and Northern Illinois University, stands at Mozart (Amadeus) Park in the Logan Square neighborhood, Friday, June 30, 2023. He said he was “frustrated at the fact that they promised something and now it’s not going to happen” when he found out that the Supreme Court of the United States rejected President Biden’s plan to forgive student loans.
Education
Chicago-area student borrowers on the hook — again — after high court rejects Biden’s loan forgiveness program
Supreme Court ruling could mean more Illinois residents will have to tighten their budgets. More than 1.5 million people in Illinois with student debt out of an estimated 43 million people across the country would have been eligible for the federal program.
By Elvia Malagón and Lisa Philip | WBEZ
 