The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Well News Health

Red yeast rice: What are the health benefits — and risks — of this wildly popular supplement?

One disadvantage to RYR is the presence of potentially harmful compounds. One of these compounds, citrinin, can harm kidney function and impair fertility.

By  Environmental Nutrition
   
Maria Stewart, Ph.D.
SHARE Red yeast rice: What are the health benefits — and risks — of this wildly popular supplement?
Red yeast rice has gained significant attention for its role in cholesterol reduction and cardiovascular disease risk reduction.

Red yeast rice has gained significant attention for its role in cholesterol reduction and cardiovascular disease risk reduction.

Dreamstime/TNS

Red yeast rice (RYR) is a unique supplement or ingredient created by culturing and fermenting rice with specific strains of yeast.

The fermented end product includes several bioactive compounds that have a physiological effect and a red color due to the fermentation process.

RYR has gained significant attention for its role in cholesterol reduction and cardiovascular disease risk reduction.

Special functions

When whole, RYR contains carbohydrates, protein, and small amount of fat, along with pigments, sterols and isoflavones. The exact composition of RYR is dependent on the type of rice and yeast. There is a certain degree of variability in function and safety. Several types of bioactive compounds known as “monacolins” are found in RYR. The most effective monacolin is monacolin K, which is structurally identical to the statin, lovastatin. As with its pharmacological twin, monacolin K inhibits cholesterol production in the liver. However, monacolin K from RYR has a wide range of efficacy which makes its effects less predictable than a statin.

Many clinical studies have been conducted in RYR and its lipid-lowering effect. A review of 20 clinical trials demonstrated that RYR had an LDL cholesterol-lowering impact that was similar to low intensity/low dose statins such as pravastatin, simvastatin and lovastatin. A reduction of 15 to 25% was reported in subjects of different ethnicities, demonstrating the wide-ranging benefit of this supplement.

Other markers of cardiovascular disease health have been measured after RYR, including triglycerides, HDL-cholesterol, c-reactive protein, flow mediated dilation, and pulse wave velocity. All of these outcomes improved with RYR supplements, although the magnitude of improvement varied among studies.

Recommended intakes and safety

The FDA issued warnings in 2007 and 2013 regarding use of RYR focused on efficacy, safety and lack of product standardization. Because the efficacy of RYR varies depending on the product, the cholesterol-lowering benefit is also variable.

One disadvantage to RYR is the presence of potentially harmful compounds. One of these compounds, citrinin, can harm kidney function and impair fertility. When considering RYR supplements, supplements that are certified as citrinin-free are preferred.

Clinical research supports effective doses of three to 10 mg monacolin K from RYR, per tablet. A greater benefit of RYR may be realized when a heart-healthy diet is also followed.

Sources

Both RYR and RYR extract are commonly found as dietary supplements. These may be combined with other nutritional and bioactive compounds that aid in cholesterol lowering such as soluble fiber, plant sterols, probiotics and phytochemicals. Be sure to talk with your doctor before adding RYR to your regimen.

Environmental Nutrition is a newsletter written by experts on nutrition.

Next Up In Well
The psychology of food choices: Many factors affect what you select
Ask the Doctors: Cartilage loss increases joint friction
Lightfoot extends pandemic lifeline to airport concessionaires on her way out the door
Delays linger after Southwest briefly grounds flights nationwide
Demolition of resort made famous in Elvis Presley’s ‘Blue Hawaii’ will make way for new hotel
Illinois among states considering ban on cosmetics containing PFAS
The Latest
Oliver Curran works on a writing exercise during remote learning on December 2020 at his home in Gold Coast.
Letters to the Editor
Tech investment is a pathway for better student achievement
Our congressional leaders should invest in American technology to provide equity and opportunity, the head of a small nonprofit writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
White Sox starter Mike Clevinger lasted three innings Wednesday.
White Sox
White Sox lose another series, fall to 7-12 after loss to Phillies
Andrew Vaughn hit his first homer but starter Mike Clevinger lasted only three innings.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki hits a single against the Oakland Athletics on April 18.
Cubs
Seiya Suzuki gets first rest day since returning from IL as Cubs wrap up A’s series
Suzuki reached base five times in the Cubs’ win Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
NMH_202103_LBP6305_ps.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Another long COVID impact studied, activists prep for DNC and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
NY Gov. Cuomo And NYC Mayor de Blasio Attend Opening Of Cornell Tech Campus On Roosevelt Island
Columnists
Free speech should be defended against ‘illiberal impulses’
Martha Pollack at Cornell University rejects the pernicious premise that universities should protect students from offensive ideas. Her example is worth emulating.
By Jacob Sullum
 