Mixed results on the hill in Sox’ 5-4 victory against Tigers

In the penultimate game of the season, manager Tony La Russa got some answers about two of his pitchers as he readies his team for the playoffs.

For Lucas Giolito, it was a vote of confidence, but for Dallas Keuchel, it was more uncertainty about whether he will fit on the postseason pitching staff.

The White Sox came from behind to beat the Tigers 5-4 Saturday. Giolito started and tossed five innings of one run ball, earning his 200th strikeout of the season in the process. This is the second time Giolito has reached this mark; he had 228 strikeouts in 2019.

Keuchel entered the game out of the bullpen in the seventh, making his first regular season relief appearance since he was with the Astros in 2013. Keuchel was credited with a relief appearance earlier this season when he started the resumption of a suspended game.

Keuchel allowed three runs on four hits and could not finish the seventh inning, leaving with runners on the corners and two outs and the Sox down, 4-0.

Giolioto’s outing was important because it was in line with the run of good pitching he has been on lately. Giolito threw six scoreless innings against the Indians on September 26 and had a 2.35 ERA in September entering Saturday’s start.

“I think the strength that he’s shown about competing and never giving in, never giving up, that’s exactly the message that you want the team to have. He’s been a real leader that way,” La Russa said before Saturday’s game.

On the whole, 2021 has not necessarily been a down year for Giolito. His overall numbers are inflated somewhat by struggles in April and June, months in which he posted ERAs of 5.68 and 4.06.

Otherwise, Giolito has been the kind of pitcher who will give the Sox a chance to win playoff games.

It is still possible Keuchel makes the White Sox’ playoff roster, but it likely won’t be in his usual role. La Russa was noncommittal before Saturday’s game about whether he was treating Keuchel’s performance as an audition for the postseason bullpen.

“He’s one of the candidates, leading candidates,” he said. “There are several, without making a commitment.”

La Russa is confident that Keuchel can handle the transition if he decides to use him as a reliever in the playoffs, despite not pitching in relief consistently since early in his career with the Astros. Keuchel made nine relief appearances in 2013. In postseason play, he has pitched out of the bullpen just once, in 2015.

“I think how quickly he warms up, there won’t be a situation that you would bring him into that he’ll be intimidated,” La Russa said before Saturday’s game.

Keuchel’s lengthy resume will be a boon no matter how he is used as a pitcher, La Russa believes.

“Look at [Kuechel’s] experience,” he said. “Who’s more experienced in what we’re going to go through than Dallas?”

But Keuchel’s second season with the Sox has been a bumpy one. His 5.13 ERA entering Saturday was the highest of his career since 2013, and he has especially struggled in the second half of his season.

Keuchel has shown signs of improvement over his last two or three starts this month, but those efforts are probably too little, too late for La Russa to go to him to start a playoff game.

The Sox offense struggled to get anything going against Tigers starter Matt Manning. He allowed just two baserunners and struck out seven Sox batters in five innings. The only Sox batters to reach against Manning were Adam Engel (walk) and Tim Anderson (single) in the third.

The bats came to life against the Detroit bullpen, rallying for two runs in the seventh against Jose Urena. Yasmani Grandal and Yoan Moncada both doubled, and Gavin Sheets singled before Urena was pulled for Alex Lange. Anderson’s two-out RBI single off of Lange gave the Sox their third run.

In the eighth inning, Moncada hit the go-ahead homerun with two outs.