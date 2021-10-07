Jose Abreu to DH in Game 1 of ALDS for White Sox

HOUSTON — White Sox slugger Jose Abreu is in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS Thursday.

The Sox lineup against Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. has Abreu at designated hitter, Leury Garcia at second base and Adam Engel in right field. Cesar Hernandez has gotten the bulk of work at second since he was acquired in a deal with the Indians before the trade deadline.

Gavin Sheets is at first base.

Abreu has been dealing with flu-like symptoms unrelated to Covid-19 and was a game time decision. After taking batting practice, and wearing a mask, Abreu was given the thumbs up from manager Tony La Russa. Sox right-hander Lance Lynn will oppose McCullers.

Here is the Sox lineup:

Tim Anderson -SS

Yoan Moncada 3B

Jose Abreu DH

Yasmani Grandal C

Luis Robert CF

Eloy Jimenez LF

Gavin Sheets 1B

Adam Engel RF

Leury Garcia 2B

Manager Tony La Russa prepared two lineups before the game, pending Abreu’s ability to play. Abreu arrived in Houston Wednesday, a day after the rest of the team. He hasn’t felt well since last weekend.

“He says he’s feeling good,” La Russa said before batting practice. “He looks good, but we’re going to test him, make sure, if he exerts himself, he responds well. Right now he doesn’t have a fever.”