White Sox lefty Carlos Rodon aims to make next start vs. Reds Wednesday

After Carlos Rodon exited his start against the Tigers Monday after three innings with soreness, White Sox manager Tony La Russa expressed doubt about whether the left-hander would make another start during the regular season, but on Tuesday La Russa said the Sox hope to get Rodon ready to make a start Wednesday against the Reds at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“We had a long conversation, we’re going to do some stuff with the idea of getting him ready for the [Wednesday] game against Cincinnati,” La Russa said. “His comments after the game was it was tired. He also said he was sore and is sore this morning. Hopefully it’s normal soreness and we’ll do a bunch of stuff to get him ready. And keep our fingers crossed that [Wednesday] he’s good to go.”

Rodon’s start in a 4-3 Sox loss Monday, his first outing in 10 days, was cut short after 69 pitches because of soreness. He allowed three runs (two earned) while striking out six batters.

“We’re concerned,” La Russa said after the game.

Rodon looked concerned in the dugout but tried to downplay the issue afterward, calling it “normal soreness. Nothing crazy.” He appeared frustrated and disappointed after the game and didn’t want to discuss how he felt.

“Are all these questions gonna be about how I feel? Because I would like to talk about the game,” he said.

Rodon then said he wasn’t concerned about his health and cut short his question and answer session with media.

“I think we’re good. Thank you guys,” he said.

La Russa, though, said, “I don’t see how he’ll pitch next week.”

“But maybe it’s one of those things where ... he starts feeling better, I don’t know. You prepare for the worst, hope for the best. It’s a tired cliche, but it’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

Rodon has enjoyed his best season, throwing a no-hitter against the Indians and making the All-Star team, but he has been limited to two starts in August and three in September, none lasting longer than five innings. He will be a free agent after the season.

The most pressing question for the Sox now is whether he can fill a spot in their rotation for the postseason, which would begin Oct. 6 in the AL Division Series should the Sox clinch the AL Central, which is imminent. Their magic number is 2.

“That’s why he needs to go on the mound, just to evaluate that,” La Russa said. “We’re assuming he can make one of those spots but yesterday was not a good day. So he’s got another shot next [Wednesday]. Hopefully it will be a better result so we can be more optimistic.”

Engel in lineup vs. Tigers

Outfielder Adam Engel returned from his injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Charlotte and started in right field Tuesday against the Tigers.

Engel was on the 10-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. Infielder Romy Gonzalez was optioned to Charlotte to make room on the active roster.

Gonzalez, 24, went 8-for-32 with three doubles, two RBI and four runs scored in 10 games in his major league debut.