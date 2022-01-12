 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

White Sox to sign Cuban prospect Oscar Colas this weekend

Saturday is first day of international signing period

By Daryl Van Schouwen
Oscar Colas, via his instagram account (colas_oscar), wearing White Sox garb in the Dominican Republic.

The White Sox are expected to sign one of the top international prospects when baseball’s international signing period begins Saturday. Cuban outfielder Oscar Colas, who agreed to a reported $2.7 million signing bonus last spring, believed to be the fifth-largest deal going to an international prospect this period, will sign with the club Saturday.

The left-handed hitting Colas, who has been called the “Cuban Ohtani” because of his ability to both hit and pitch, batted .289/.389/.533 in 54 at-bats for Santiago in Cuba’s Serie Nacional in 2019, his third and last season. He has also played in the Japan Western League, posting a .302/.350/.516 hitting line with 11 home runs in 66 games.

Talent evaluators like Colas’ raw power and strong arm, projecting him as a solid corner outfielder who figures to be ranked among the Sox’ top five minor league prospects after he is signed. It’s not known whether he will start out with a Sox affiliate in the U.S. or in the Dominican Summer League, but Colas isn’t projected to reach the major leagues for at least one more season.

At 23, Colas is older than most of the international signees. The Sox don’t have plans to use him as a pitcher.

It’s not uncommon for international players to have commitments to teams for more than a year before they sign, and Colas’ addition to the organization has been anticipated for months. He joins a deep pool of Cuban talent in the Sox organization that includes Jose Abreu, Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert, Cuban-born Yasmani Grandal and prospects Yoelqui Cespedes and Norge Vera.

Colas will absorb a chunck of the Sox’ $5,179,700 international bonus pool. The traditional international signing date of July 2 was changed to Jan. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Next Up In White Sox

The Latest

Woman shot to death in Englewood

The 29-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue when two people approached her and opened fire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bulls guards Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu finding minutes and roles

Not only have the two become good friends, but valuable pieces off the bench for coach Billy Donovan. With Alex Caruso working his way back, however, do the Bulls need to hang onto White if there’s a trade piece out there?

By Joe Cowley

Illinois DOC to pause intake of inmates due to COVID-19 surge

County sheriffs say it increases strain on local jails.

By Capitol News Illinois

Chicago teachers approve deal to end walkout over COVID safety protocols

The vote, which passed with 55.5% approval, came as students returned Wednesday, in some cases returning to schools where dozens of teachers were out.

By Nader Issa

Ida B. Wells’ latest honor: a Barbie doll

The doll is set to hit stores Monday. According to Barbie’s Twitter account, it is part of Mattel’s Inspiring Women series, intended to highlight "heroes who inspire us to dream big."

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

3 hurt in Little Village shooting

Two boys, both 17, and a man, 68, were in the 4000 block of 26th Street when someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire