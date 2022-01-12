White Sox to sign Cuban prospect Oscar Colas this weekend

The White Sox are expected to sign one of the top international prospects when baseball’s international signing period begins Saturday. Cuban outfielder Oscar Colas, who agreed to a reported $2.7 million signing bonus last spring, believed to be the fifth-largest deal going to an international prospect this period, will sign with the club Saturday.

The left-handed hitting Colas, who has been called the “Cuban Ohtani” because of his ability to both hit and pitch, batted .289/.389/.533 in 54 at-bats for Santiago in Cuba’s Serie Nacional in 2019, his third and last season. He has also played in the Japan Western League, posting a .302/.350/.516 hitting line with 11 home runs in 66 games.

Talent evaluators like Colas’ raw power and strong arm, projecting him as a solid corner outfielder who figures to be ranked among the Sox’ top five minor league prospects after he is signed. It’s not known whether he will start out with a Sox affiliate in the U.S. or in the Dominican Summer League, but Colas isn’t projected to reach the major leagues for at least one more season.

At 23, Colas is older than most of the international signees. The Sox don’t have plans to use him as a pitcher.

It’s not uncommon for international players to have commitments to teams for more than a year before they sign, and Colas’ addition to the organization has been anticipated for months. He joins a deep pool of Cuban talent in the Sox organization that includes Jose Abreu, Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert, Cuban-born Yasmani Grandal and prospects Yoelqui Cespedes and Norge Vera.

Colas will absorb a chunck of the Sox’ $5,179,700 international bonus pool. The traditional international signing date of July 2 was changed to Jan. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.