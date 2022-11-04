The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 4, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox new manager keen on creating new culture in 2023

“These players are hungry for it,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox new manager keen on creating new culture in 2023
New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol chats with Yasmani Grandal at the Blackhawks game.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol (left) talks with Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal during the Blackhawks game on November 03, 2022 in Chicago. (Getty Images)

Getty

Lucas Giolito talked about it often last season. The White Sox needed to have fun again. They had to bring joy back in the clubhouse and dugout.

That is only one layer of clubhouse culture, an element players insist matters more than outsiders might think. First-year manager Pedro Grifol, with his fresh voice and leadership after two seasons of Tony La Russa, will change it simply by being who he is. The players will welcome a change after a La Russa-led 81-81 season fell flat on its face.

It’s Grifol’s job to create a strong culture for his players.

“They first have to understand what culture is,” Grifol said. “Someone recently described it perfectly to me. He said culture is what it looks like, what it acts like and what it feels like, right? What it feels like is you can’t wait to get to the clubhouse and perform. What it looks like is when you’re watching us from up there, you want people to say ‘These guys are together, these guys are fighting together, they’re playing to win every single night.’ And obviously what it acts like is these guys are professionals. They respect the game, they respect the fans, they respect what they do and they really respect our team.”

Even when the Sox were rebuilding and losing under manager Rick Renteria, a culture was in place and a sense of unity was evident. Especially when they won in 2020 under Renteria, the Sox were full of life and a vivid example of the organization’s “Change the Game” motto.

Some of that was lost in 2021, even when the Sox won the AL Central. A lot of it was when they flopped in ‘22. Injuries, hitting slumps, poor defense and baserunning will do that. Lacking energy can contribute, too.

“This was is an extremely talented ballclub,” said Grifol, who knew the Sox well from coaching against them six series a year. “It was a really difficult club to prepare for. Because if the energy was high, they could beat anybody in the game. And if the energy wasn’t, we were able to have some success against them. So my job and my staff’s job is to make sure that that energy is high every night and we’re prepared to win a ballgame.”

With shortstop Tim Anderson, the team’s energizer and batting champion who made the team go, limited to 79 games because of injuries, a leader was lost. Anderson was around the team while sidelined but wasn’t engaged in his usual, spirited manner.

Yoan Moncada (104 games), Yasmani Grandal (99), Luis Robert (98) and Eloy Jimenez (84) were also hurt a lot.

“There were a lot of injuries, so very rarely did we play a full Chicago White Sox team,” Grifol said. “Them going 81-81 and at times playing with not the energy they’re capable of playing with, you almost look at them like, damn, you guys really are talented. Because you had the injuries, the energy was off and on and you still won 81 games.”

La Russa promoted a culture of family, as Renteria did before him, but didn’t demand players to always run out ground balls, which became a bad look. Grifol says he’ll be big on accountability, which means “that you collaborate with everybody, you empower people to do their job and if you do that, it’s an easy conversation when they’re not doing it.”

“If you don’t empower people to be part of the process, you don’t communicate with people, you can’t hold anybody accountable.

“When we hit the field in spring training, the level of intensity to our practices, the level of intensity to our cage work, the details, attacking margins are going to be extremely critical in developing the culture and the chemistry of this club. I think these players are hungry for it. I think they want it, and once we get started, they’re going to see how prepared they’re going to be to ... kick somebody’s butt.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
‘Gushing’ GM Rick Hahn: Pedro Grifol quickly raised bar in managerial search
New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol makes good first impression
White Sox make it official, name Pedro Grifol manager
White Sox coach Joe McEwing won’t return in 2023
White Sox’ new manager is WhatsHisName, and I couldn’t be happier
Former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo joining White Sox as bench coach
The Latest
A photo of Bears left guard Cody Whitehair in pre-game warmups.
Bears
Bears get starting OL Cody Whitehair, Larry Borom back for Dolphins game
They still won’t have their intended starting offensive line, but this is as close as they’ll get for a while.
By Jason Lieser
 
Dr. Mariana Glusman, the new associate medical director for the Schreiber Family Center, joins a news conference at The Carole Robertson Center for Learning in the North Lawndale neighborhood, where it was announced Friday that John and Kathleen Schreiber will donate $25 million to the Magoon Institute for Healthy Communities. The funds will be used to create the Schreiber Family Center for Early Childhood Health and Wellness.
Chicago
New center at Lurie Children’s Hospital to focus on early childhood wellness
‘It’s all about building the child rather than repairing the broken man,’ said Dr. Thomas Stanley, Lurie’s president and CEO.
By Michael Loria
 
Screen_Shot_2022_11_01_at_9.01.10_AM.png
Afternoon Edition
Ex-dealers say McDonald’s was the business model, students sue Loyola for ‘mishandled’ sex misconduct claims and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Commissioners Anthony Driver (left) and Isaac Troncoso listen as Beth Brown speaks during The Community Commission of Public Safety and Accountability at Malcolm X College, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Police Reform
Civilian police oversight panel delivers blistering critique of CPD’s proposed $1.94B budget
The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability says the Chicago Police Department “is not using its budget effectively or equitably because it does not currently have a long-term, data-driven strategy to reduce violence.”
By Fran Spielman
 
MV_Robyn_Von_Swank_Headshot_2_.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Tras dejar ‘SNL’, Melissa Villaseñor saborea su libertad y “se siente como una niña pequeña”
En sus espectáculos de stand-up en Chicago, la comediante e impresionista promete tonterías y un poco de oscuridad.
By Darel Jevens
 