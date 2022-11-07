White Sox’ Dylan Cease named finalist for Cy Young

White Sox ace Dylan Cease was named one of three finalists for the American League Cy Young award Monday, along with the Astros’ Justin Verlander and Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah.
Cease, 26, went 14-8 and was second in the AL with a 2.20 ERA over 32 starts and a career-high 184 innings. He was second in the AL in strikeouts (227) and opponents average (.190) and third in strikeouts per nine innings (11.10).
Verlander, 39, is the heavy favorite to win his third award after going 18-4 with an AL best 1.75 ERA and 0.829 WHIP. Manoah was 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA over 31 starts.
Cease’s strikeout total was second in the AL behind the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole (257).
The award is voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America.
The Latest
The guard has had a career of streaky seasons, and while the start of the 2022-23 campaign hasn’t looked good for Caruso on the offensive end, Donovan sees it turning around sooner than later.
Jones College Prep students protest German soldier costume, admin’s handling of controversial incidents
Hundreds of kids at the South Loop selective enrollment school participated in Monday’s demonstration, leaving their classes for a “sit-in” in the school’s lobby.
Plus, a look at tight end Cole Kmet as a short-yardage runner and Roquan Smith’s goodbye to Chicago.
Fields running like that isn’t a gimmick. It’s a big component of what has made him great at every level of football, and it never made sense to scrub that from his game.
The timing of losing Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith and facing two potent offenses with their starting quarterback healthy has the Bears’ defense reeling — allowing 42 and 28 points. But coach Matt Eberflus is confident they’ll recover. “It just comes down to execution,” he said.