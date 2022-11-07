The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 7, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Dylan Cease named finalist for Cy Young

Astros’ Justin Verlander is favorite for award

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease. (AP)

White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease works against the Padres on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in San Diego. (AP)

AP Photos

White Sox ace Dylan Cease was named one of three finalists for the American League Cy Young award Monday, along with the Astros’ Justin Verlander and Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah.

Cease, 26, went 14-8 and was second in the AL with a 2.20 ERA over 32 starts and a career-high 184 innings. He was second in the AL in strikeouts (227) and opponents average (.190) and third in strikeouts per nine innings (11.10).

Verlander, 39, is the heavy favorite to win his third award after going 18-4 with an AL best 1.75 ERA and 0.829 WHIP. Manoah was 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA over 31 starts.

Cease’s strikeout total was second in the AL behind the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole (257).

The award is voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

