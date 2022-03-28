The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox OF Andrew Vaughn has hip pointer

Andrew Vaughn projected to return to game action in the next one to two weeks.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
 March 28, 2022 12:07 PM
SHARE White Sox OF Andrew Vaughn has hip pointer
1332746610.jpg

Andrew Vaughn of the White Sox makes a catch against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 06, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Getty

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Andrew Vaughn has been diagnosed with a hip pointer injury, the White Sox said Monday. The team projects Vaughn to return to game action in the next one to two weeks, depending on how quickly his symptoms resolve.

A hip pointer is a bruised pelvis.

When Vaughn was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after making a diving catch and injuring his hip in right-center field in a Cactus League game against the Dodgers, a worse outcome was feared. The Sox lost left fielder Eloy Jimenez with a torn pectoral muscle in a game almost a year to date, and center fielder Luis Robert to a torn hip flexor in May.

Vaughn threw the ball back into the infield from his knees and stood up after catching Hanser Alberto’s liner in the gap. After taking a couple of steps bent forward with his hands on his knees and signaled to the Sox dugout. Vaughn was assisted onto the cart, accompanied by assistant trainer Josh Fallin.

Vaughn, who was replaced by Micker Adolfo, is pegged to split time between right field and designated hitter. Left-handed hitting Gavin Sheets, switch-hitting super utility Leury Garcia and former Gold Glove candidate Adam Engel are also in the right field mix. And a 25-year-old prospect who has battled injuries during his minor league career Adoflo, has had a good spring and is out of minor league options.

Sheets is starting in right field Monday in the Sox’ Cactus League game against the Padres.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Dallas Keuchel pitches into fifth inning of scoreless performance
Staying out of harm’s way tough challenge for White Sox outfielders
White Sox outfielder Andrew Vaughn leaves spring training game with injury
Cubs-White Sox always packs a punch
As it turns out, Tony La Russa isn’t so bad
Tony La Russa embracing Year 2 of his second coming
The Latest
A Walmart logo forms part of a sign outside a Walmart store,
Business
Walmart to stub out cigarette sales in some stores
Walmart is not the first national retail chain to cut off cigarette sales even on a trial basis, but it is the largest.
By Anne D’Innocenzio | AP Retail Writer
March 28, 2022 11:59 AM
Chris Rock (left) reacts to being confronted on stage by Will Smith during Sunday night’s Oscars telecast.
Entertainment and Culture
Sadly, Will Smith’s slap will leave an indelible mark
While he’s unlikely to lose his Oscar, the actor’s ugly attack will forever tarnish what should have been a night of glory for ‘CODA,’ Ariana DeBose and himself.
By Richard Roeper
March 28, 2022 11:26 AM
The previous Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson visits a preschool classroom at Dawes Elementary School on Jan. 11, 2021.
Other Views
Teachers need more than mental health days to cope with burnout and stress
A new bill would allow teachers to use sick days for mental health reasons. The question is: Will it be enough to entice teachers to stay?
By Marci Dones
March 28, 2022 11:00 AM
Stephanie Hart, the chef/owner of Brown Sugar Bakery, said a vehicle smashed into her Park Manor store early Sunday.
Park Manor
Car smashes into Brown Sugar Bakery, takes out giant freezer
No one was at the store at the time, bakery owner Stephanie Hart said.
By Stefano Esposito
March 28, 2022 10:43 AM
Sportscaster David Kaplan stays busy between his radio show on ESPN 1000 and TV work for NBC Sports Chicago.
Sports Media
NBC Sports Chicago will debut weeknight show ‘Unfiltered with David Kaplan’ on April 4
The network says Kaplan “will dive into trending sports topics, pop culture and candid conversations with players, coaches and insiders.” He’ll also make betting a big part of the show.
By Jeff Agrest
March 28, 2022 10:28 AM