White Sox OF Andrew Vaughn has hip pointer

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Andrew Vaughn has been diagnosed with a hip pointer injury, the White Sox said Monday. The team projects Vaughn to return to game action in the next one to two weeks, depending on how quickly his symptoms resolve.

A hip pointer is a bruised pelvis.

When Vaughn was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after making a diving catch and injuring his hip in right-center field in a Cactus League game against the Dodgers, a worse outcome was feared. The Sox lost left fielder Eloy Jimenez with a torn pectoral muscle in a game almost a year to date, and center fielder Luis Robert to a torn hip flexor in May.

Vaughn threw the ball back into the infield from his knees and stood up after catching Hanser Alberto’s liner in the gap. After taking a couple of steps bent forward with his hands on his knees and signaled to the Sox dugout. Vaughn was assisted onto the cart, accompanied by assistant trainer Josh Fallin.

Vaughn, who was replaced by Micker Adolfo, is pegged to split time between right field and designated hitter. Left-handed hitting Gavin Sheets, switch-hitting super utility Leury Garcia and former Gold Glove candidate Adam Engel are also in the right field mix. And a 25-year-old prospect who has battled injuries during his minor league career Adoflo, has had a good spring and is out of minor league options.

Sheets is starting in right field Monday in the Sox’ Cactus League game against the Padres.