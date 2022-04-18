The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
White Sox-Guardians opener postponed because of weather

The game will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Tuesday, July 12.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
   
The White Sox’ Dallas Keuchel was scheduled to start Monday’s game against the Guardians, but bad weather in Cleveland forced a postponement. He’ll start on Tuesday.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Monday’s White Sox-Guardians game has been postponed because of bad weather in Cleveland.

The game will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Tuesday, July 12. The first game will start at 12:10 p.m. Chicago time, with the second game at 6:10 p.m.

The postponement washed out a matchup of AL Cy Young Award winners between the White Sox’ Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 ERA) and Cleveland’s Shane Bieber (0-0, 2.70). The pair will instead go on Tuesday.

The Sox pushed their rotation back a day, with Jimmy Lambert going on Wednesday and Dylan Cease starting Thursday.

They lead the AL Central despite having several key players on the injured list, including pitchers Lucas Giolito (left abdominal strain) and Lance Lynn (right knee surgery), third baseman Yoán Moncada (right oblique strain) and outfielder AJ Pollock (hamstring).

The White Sox are coming off a 4-2 homestand that ended with Sunday’s 9-3 loss to Tampa.

Cleveland was swept in a three-game series by San Francisco after winning four in a row.

The White Sox were entering what was supposed to be a four-game series against a division rival after taking two of three from the Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field. They managed to win the series despite scoring a combined nine runs in three games.

‘‘We’ve swung the bat well but not to our potential yet,’’ designated hitter Gavin Sheets said after Sunday’s game. “I think that’s just part of being early in the season with cold weather. We’ll get it going. I think we’ve done a tremendous job so far winning series without our best stuff, but I think we’ll get it going as a team collectively.’’

