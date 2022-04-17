The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 17, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Vince Velasquez, White Sox can’t overcome rocky first inning in loss to Rays

Velasquez allowed four first-inning runs, the offense struggled to convert scoring chances, and the Sox were unable to complete the three-game sweep.

Brian Sandalow By Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Vince Velasquez, White Sox can’t overcome rocky first inning in loss to Rays
1391989986.jpg

White Sox pitcher Vince Velasquez reacts after a bases-loaded walk during the first inning of Sunday’s game.

Getty

With Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn injured, the White Sox’ rotation depth has been tested. In his second start, Vince Velasquez’s opening frame did nothing to make the Sox forget who they’re missing.

Velasquez went 4 2/3 innings and gave up four runs while walking three in the Sox’ 9-3 loss Sunday to the Rays. After an encouraging four-inning, one-run performance on April 12 against Seattle, Velasquez struggled in a four-run first and the Sox were unable to sweep Tampa Bay.

Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets homered in the ninth.

During a 35-pitch frame when seven straight Rays reached, Velasquez walked in two and gave up Manuel Margot’s RBI single. The key play in the inning came with one out and the bases loaded and Tampa Bay ahead 1-0. Rays left fielder Josh Lowe hit a comebacker to Velasquez for what should’ve been an inning-ending 1-2-3 double play, but the Sox pitcher couldn’t field the ball and didn’t record any outs.

Velasquez did recover to throw 3 2/3 scoreless innings after the difficult first. He ended the day with 85 pitches before being replaced by Tanner Banks.

“He’s a competitor. He’s a really good athlete, outstanding athlete, outstanding competitor,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of Velasquez before the game. “He wants it bad. Just make sure he breathes and stays within himself.”

Lowe must’ve done something similar in the bottom of the first when he leapt and reached back over the fence to take away a leadoff home run from Tim Anderson. Anderson also thought he had an RBI in the third he appeared to beat out a grounder to first but was called out after review.

Facing a Rays team that used opener J.P. Feyereisen, those were the Sox’ best chance to score until the fourth against reliever Chris Mazza. The Sox loaded the bases with one out and scored when Sheets was hit by a pitch. That was all for the Sox in that inning, as second baseman Josh Harrison struck out to end a nine-pitch at-bat before third baseman Jake Burger grounded into a force.

The Sox created another opportunity in the fifth when right fielder Adam Engel led off with a single and Anderson followed with a walk. Mazza walked first baseman Jose Abreu to load the bases and was replaced by Tampa Bay reliever Jalen Beeks. Catcher Yasmani Grandal popped out but with left fielder Eloy Jimenez at the plate, a passed ball by Rays catcher Francisco Mejia allowed Engel to score. The inning ended when a Beeks pitch got away from Mejia and Anderson tried to score but was tagged out.

Any hopes the Sox had for a rally ended during the Rays’ four-run eighth. After replacing Matt Foster, Sox reliever Anderson Severino allowed a two-run Mejia single and RBI doubles by Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena. Severino was charged with three of the four runs and threw two wild pitches.

Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier added a ninth-inning RBI single off the Sox’ Kyle Crick.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
When he returns, Joe Kelly to add extra dimension to White Sox bullpen
High-five for Michael Kopech in White Sox’ victory against Rays
No timetable for third baseman Yoan Moncada, who’s still feeling discomfort, to make 2022 debut
This You Gotta See: Bulls-Bucks, White Sox-Guardians, Cubs-Rays and spring football
Dylan Cease in command as White Sox beat Rays 3-2
Sox notebook: Josh Harrison tips cap to Jackie Robinson
The Latest
Three people were wounded in a shooting Nov. 7, 2021, in South Shore.
Crime
1 person killed, 14 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
A 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl are among the wounded.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber in the first inning Sunday.
Cubs
Cubs manager David Ross: Balancing Willson Contreras’ playing time already paying off
For the first time this season, Ross worked both his catchers into the starting lineup on Sunday against the Rockies.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago’s Dustin Hogue will compete tonight in the finale of “The Julia Child Challenge” on the Food Network.
Movies and TV
Chicago fitness trainer takes on Julia Child’s mission of making cooking less intimidating
Army vet Dustin Hogue makes the finals on Food Network show based on the PBS chef’s techniques.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
merlin_105231898.jpg
News
Congregation celebrates Easter 2 days after devastating fire hit Englewood church: ‘We will continue on’
“It was just overwhelming to just see the outpouring of love and to see the positivity,” Gerald Dew, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, said of Sunday’s service at its makeshift home at a nearby funeral home.
By Tom Schuba
 
AP21287763104494.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky are ready to defend their title in 2022
The joy of a team returning to the court after completing a historic WNBA championship season was evident. Equally as noticeable was the team’s hunger for another.
By Annie Costabile
 