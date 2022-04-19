The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox, Guardians postponed again

The teams will play a straight doubleheader on Wednesday.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox, Guardians postponed again
The White Sox and Guardians did not play Tuesday due to cold weather.

Players from the Guardians and White Sox play catch at Progressive Field Tuesday.

Daryl Van Schouwen/Sun-Times

CLEVELAND — The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night at Progressive Field has been postponed due to cold weather.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Wednesday starting at 1:10 p.m. Chicago time.

It’s the second night in a row the Sox and Guardians have been postponed. Monday’s game was called off because of snow and cold weather. There was no precipitation in the area Tuesday but temperatures were in the upper 30s with 20-30 mph winds Tuesday afternoon. The expected high was 42 degrees with much colder wind chills.

Dallas Keuchel will oppose Cleveland’s Shane Bieber in Game 1 Wednesday. Jimmy Lambert starts for the Sox against Triston McKenzie in Game 2. In the final game of the series Thursday, Zach Plesac pitches for the Guardians against Dylan Cease.

