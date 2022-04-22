The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 22, 2022
AJ Pollock set to return to White Sox in center field vs. Twins

AJ Pollock reinstated from injured list, Matt Foster placed on family medical leave list

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
AJ Pollock was set to return to the White Sox lineup Friday night.

AJ Pollock of the Chicago White Sox watches his RBI-single during the second inning of Opening Day against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on April 8, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Getty

MINNEAPOLIS — AJ Pollock returned to the White Sox lineup Friday, taking the place of center fielder Luis Robert as the team was set to open a three-game series against the Twins in Minneapolis.

Pollock was reinstated from the injured list after suffering a hamstring strain during the Sox’ opening series against the Tigers. Luis Robert suffered a groin pull in the Sox’ 6-3 loss at Cleveland Thursday, the team’s fourth straight defeat, and was unavailable.

Right-hander Matt Foster was placed on the family medical leave list, making room on the roster for Pollock. Foster owns a 1.42 ERA with five strikeouts in five relief appearances covering 5 13 innings. Foster has contributed to a bullpen that has allowed four runs on 12 hits over 23 innings (1.57 ERA) in the Sox’ last five road games.

The Sox acquired Pollock from the Dodgers on April 1 in a trade for right-hander Craig Kimbrel. He landed on the IL on April 12 (retroactive to April 10) with a strained right hamstring.He is is 4-for-7 with with a double, RBI and run scored in two games.

Right-hander Michael Kopech (0-0, 1.00) will oppose Twins righty Bailey Ober (1-1, 3.27) in tonight’s game. First pitch is 7:10 p.m.

The Sox lineup:

Anderson ss

Garcia 2b

Abreu 1b

Jimenez dh

Sheets rf

Pollock cf

Vaughn lf

McGuire c

Burger 3b

Kopech p

