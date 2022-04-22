AJ Pollock set to return to White Sox in center field vs. Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — AJ Pollock returned to the White Sox lineup Friday, taking the place of center fielder Luis Robert as the team was set to open a three-game series against the Twins in Minneapolis.

Pollock was reinstated from the injured list after suffering a hamstring strain during the Sox’ opening series against the Tigers. Luis Robert suffered a groin pull in the Sox’ 6-3 loss at Cleveland Thursday, the team’s fourth straight defeat, and was unavailable.

Right-hander Matt Foster was placed on the family medical leave list, making room on the roster for Pollock. Foster owns a 1.42 ERA with five strikeouts in five relief appearances covering 5 1⁄ 3 innings. Foster has contributed to a bullpen that has allowed four runs on 12 hits over 23 innings (1.57 ERA) in the Sox’ last five road games.

The Sox acquired Pollock from the Dodgers on April 1 in a trade for right-hander Craig Kimbrel. He landed on the IL on April 12 (retroactive to April 10) with a strained right hamstring.He is is 4-for-7 with with a double, RBI and run scored in two games.

Right-hander Michael Kopech (0-0, 1.00) will oppose Twins righty Bailey Ober (1-1, 3.27) in tonight’s game. First pitch is 7:10 p.m.

The Sox lineup:

Anderson ss

Garcia 2b

Abreu 1b

Jimenez dh

Sheets rf

Pollock cf

Vaughn lf

McGuire c

Burger 3b

Kopech p

