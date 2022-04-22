MLB disciplines White Sox SS Tim Anderson

MINNEAPOLIS — Shortstop Tim Anderson was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball Friday for his inappropriate actions towards fans during the White Sox’ game on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

The suspension had been scheduled to be served Friday when the White Sox opened a three-game series at Target Field in Minnesota, but Anderson has elected to appeal.

During the eighth inning Wednesday, Anderson appeared to let a heckler get the best of him and was seen on the TV broadcast raising a middle finger toward the stands on the third base side. Anderson made three errors during the first two innings.

He declined comment when approached about that Thursday.

“Move forward, flush it, keep growing and learning and try to make today better than yesterday,” Anderson said.

Anderson made five errors in the two games he played in during the three-game series. The fifth error was added Friday after a scoring change on a play in which Josh Naylor reached third base on a ground ball to Anderson. It was originally ruled a fielder’s choice.

It would be Anderson’s third career suspension. He served two games the first two games of the season for bumping an umpire late last season.

