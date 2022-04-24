White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez out 6-8 weeks with hamstring strain

MINNEAPOLIS — The White Sox on Sunday said they expect outfielder Eloy Jimenez to be out six to eight weeks with a right hamstring strain.

Jimenez landed on the 10-day injured list and will undergo further evaluation by team physicians at Rush hospital before a treatment plan is put in place, the team said.

The Sox will give more details on Jimenez’ outlook Tuesday before the team opens a home stand at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Sox complete a road trip in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.

Jimenez was injured running out a ground ball in the second inning of a 9-2 loss to the Twins Saturday, the Sox’ sixth defeat in a row.

“The injury to Eloy is more important than losing the game,” manager Tony La Russa said Saturday. “He banged the hamstring serious enough. We have to wait for the MRI to get the final diagnosis, but it makes everybody want to break up. We lost a player two years in a row.

“It just breaks your heart.”

Jimenez will join eight players on the injured list: Right-handers Lance Lynn (right knee), Lucas Giolito (returning from abdominal strain Sunday), Joe Kelly (biceps nerve) and Jonathan Stiever (right lat surgery), left-hander Garrett Crochet (Tommy John surgery), third baseman Yoan Moncada (oblique) and outfielder Yermin Mercedes (broken hamate bone).

Luis Robert sustained a groin pull in Cleveland Thursday that will keep him out of the series in Minneapolis.