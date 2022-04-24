The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 24, 2022
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez out 6-8 weeks with hamstring strain

Jimenez will be further evaluated by team physicians in Chicago before treatment plan put in place

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Eloy Jimenez suffered a hamstring strain in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Eloy Jimenez of the White Sox is helped up by a medical trainer to be carted off the field after getting injured running to first base against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of the game at Target Field on April 23, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Getty

MINNEAPOLIS — The White Sox on Sunday said they expect outfielder Eloy Jimenez to be out six to eight weeks with a right hamstring strain.

Jimenez landed on the 10-day injured list and will undergo further evaluation by team physicians at Rush hospital before a treatment plan is put in place, the team said.

The Sox will give more details on Jimenez’ outlook Tuesday before the team opens a home stand at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Sox complete a road trip in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.

Jimenez was injured running out a ground ball in the second inning of a 9-2 loss to the Twins Saturday, the Sox’ sixth defeat in a row.

“The injury to Eloy is more important than losing the game,” manager Tony La Russa said Saturday. “He banged the hamstring serious enough. We have to wait for the MRI to get the final diagnosis, but it makes everybody want to break up. We lost a player two years in a row.

“It just breaks your heart.”

Jimenez will join eight players on the injured list: Right-handers Lance Lynn (right knee), Lucas Giolito (returning from abdominal strain Sunday), Joe Kelly (biceps nerve) and Jonathan Stiever (right lat surgery), left-hander Garrett Crochet (Tommy John surgery), third baseman Yoan Moncada (oblique) and outfielder Yermin Mercedes (broken hamate bone).

Luis Robert sustained a groin pull in Cleveland Thursday that will keep him out of the series in Minneapolis.

