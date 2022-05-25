The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Joe Kelly exits White Sox game with left hamstring tightened

Kelly will be re-evaluated Thursday morning

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Joe Kelly left the White Sox’ game against the Red Sox Wednesday.

White Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly, foreground, talks with catcher Yasmani Grandal during a game against the Yankees on May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

AP Photos

Right-handed reliever Joe Kelly exited the White Sox game against the Red Sox during the eighth inning Wednesday with an apparent injury.

Protecting a 3-1 lead, Kelly struck out Trevor Story looking and Franchy Cordero swinging to open the inning but winced after the strikeout pitch to Story.

He walked off with assistant trainer Josh Fallin.

Liam Hendriks finished the inning by getting Christian Vazquez to ground out to shortstop Tim Anderson.

Kelly was pitching in his seventh game after starting the season on the injured list with a right biceps nerve injury. He had allowed six runs over five innings.

